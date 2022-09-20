ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Benzinga

Peering Into Seagate Tech Hldgs's Recent Short Interest

Seagate Tech Hldgs's STX short percent of float has fallen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.98 million shares sold short, which is 7.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

Challenges from supply chain constraints will lower deliveries and raise costs in Ford's third quarter. The company told investors it expects inflation-related costs to increase by another $1 billion. Investors will be focusing more and more on whether the company can profitably transition to electric vehicles. You’re reading a free...
Business Insider

These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Associated Press

Asian stocks slide for 3rd day on economic growth fears

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks fell for a third day Friday after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged lower. Japanese markets were closed...
Benzinga

Digital World Acquisition, Ford And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday. Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9%...
Benzinga

US Markets Turn Higher As Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher in volatile trading toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.42% to 30,951.15 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,511.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 3,890.96. Leading and Lagging Sectors.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Why CohBar Shares Are Trading Higher

CohBar Inc CWBR shares are trading higher by 6.25% to $0.15 after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. CohBar says the reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on September 23rd and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on September 23rd. The...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Marriott Intl?

Marriott Intl's MAR short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.56 million shares sold short, which is 1.6% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
tipranks.com

American International (NYSE:AIG) Bags $1.68B from Corebridge IPO

American International stands to benefit from the biggest IPO in the U.S. so far this year. Insurance company American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) grabbed the market’s attention after it successfully raised $1.68 billion through the initial public offering (IPO CALENDAR) of 80 million common shares of its unit Corebridge Financial, Inc.
