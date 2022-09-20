Read full article on original website
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next Arkansas State Red Wolves home game is about one week away, and while many fans will fill the stadium, something is missing outside at Tailgate City. The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started tailgating in the late...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fall begins Thursday night at 8:03 p.m
The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 8:03 PM in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
What Arkansans need to know about alligator hunting season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is one of, if not the best state in the country for the outdoors. But can you hunt alligator here in the Natural State? Well, we actually took that question straight to Trey Reid with Arkansas Game and Fish. “We do have an alligator...
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas
It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
KHBS
When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
5newsonline.com
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
mypulsenews.com
Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry
Deer season begins this Saturday, Sept. 24, for most zones, including zones 11 and 13 in Polk County with archery. (Visit AGFC.com for hunting zones and regulations.) During this much-anticipated time of year one statewide organization is reminding hunters in Arkansas how they can join the fight against food insecurity.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat
THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
kasu.org
Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?
On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
Kait 8
Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck brings fun and unique meals to central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark — Imagine loving breakfast so much that you make it your career. Well, that’s exactly what Ryan and Tyler Henderson have done by creating The Breakfast Tray food truck, and central Arkansas sure is reaping the benefits. The morning after the couple's wedding, owner Ryan cooked...
Kait 8
Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns have already gotten relief, like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to...
thv11.com
Does Arkansas have Alligator Hunting Season? | That's a Great Question Ep. 5
Arkansas is one of the best states in the entire country for hunting and other outdoor activities. So, does the state have an alligator hunting season?
Kait 8
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
