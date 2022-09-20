ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
JONESBORO, AR
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
Power 95.9

Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas

It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
KHBS

When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
mypulsenews.com

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry

Deer season begins this Saturday, Sept. 24, for most zones, including zones 11 and 13 in Polk County with archery. (Visit AGFC.com for hunting zones and regulations.) During this much-anticipated time of year one statewide organization is reminding hunters in Arkansas how they can join the fight against food insecurity.
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A brief break from the heat

THURSDAY MORNING: We start out with another clear, mild morning. But a cold front begins moving into northern Arkansas, bringing a few extra clouds to this area. By midday, this front reaches central Arkansas. Temperatures only reach the lower to mid-80s by then. Southern Arkansas still heats up a bit more.
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
Kait 8

Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
Kait 8

Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns have already gotten relief, like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to...
Kait 8

Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
