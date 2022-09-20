Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority
The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
RELATED PEOPLE
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
New Yorkers Should Be Warned About This Dangerous New TikTok Trend
The FDA is warning New Yorkers and Americans everywhere about a dangerous new TikTok challenge. Presumably from the same minds that thought eating Tide Pods was a good idea, "NyQuil Chicken" is the latest viral TikTok trend that has parents and medical professionals on alert. Quite simply, it's the act of cooking chicken in NyQuil cough syrup, or similar over-the-counter cold medication, and eating it.
Warning: Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scams Hit New York State
Almost as soon as federal student loan debt relief was announced, the scams have started. New York State officials are warning consumers that criminals are using the debt relief plan to steal money and personal information by impersonating government agencies promising immediate loan relief. Word of the scams also comes...
Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation
There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Beloved New York Baked Beans Selling For Crazy Money Online
When I shop, it looks about the same way. For instance, the last time I shopped I bought macaroni salad, cinnamon Life cereal, package of hot dogs and can of baked beans (so I could I have my franks-n-beans). I paid a $1.87 for my can of beans so you...
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Tier Representatives to DC Weigh in On Biden Pandemic Over Remark
Even Democrats seem confused over President Joe Biden telling CBS’s 60 Minutes this weekend that the COVID pandemic is over. Senate Majority Leader, New York Democrat, Charles Schumer criticized the remark from the floor of the Senate. He says calling the crisis over will jeopardize funding to address the impact of the pandemic that is being fought by Republicans.
Enter For A Chance To See Australian Pink Floyd In Wilkes-Barre
Enter For A Chance To See Australian Pink Floyd In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The Australian Pink Floyd Show is performing at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and we want to give you some free tickets to the concert down under (the New York-Pennsylvania state line that is!). Selling more than...
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
McDonald’s Bringing Back Halloween Buckets in New York State?
If you're someone like me, who grew up in the late '90s and into the early 2000s, then you probably have nostalgia for much of the same things. 3D Doritos, Tamagotchi, Squeez-Its, Ecto-Cooler, Keenan & Kel, Rocko's Modern Life, and plenty of other TV shows and food items that make us miss our childhood.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0