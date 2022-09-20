Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trial for a Kentucky sailor accused of setting a fire on a US Navy ship is underway in San Diego. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. The fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days in July 2020.
WKYT 27
Kentucky’s teachers of the year honored at Frankfort ceremony
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was a big day for teachers in Kentucky. The 2023 Teachers of the Year were honored and recognized in a ceremony in Frankfort. It was the first time in two years that the ceremony was held at the Frankfort rotunda. The two previous ones were virtual because of COVID.
WKYT 27
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
WKYT 27
Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County students are getting a new way to learn this school year. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers Cart in Southern Elementary. Officials tell us it’s going to provide a new way for students to engage and learn about science, math, and technology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
‘Adopt-a-Highway’ Art Contest for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of Adopt-a-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students as of Wednesday. According to the release, this year’s theme is “Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green.”. “The art contest is a...
Comments / 0