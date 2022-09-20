ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe

Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases

Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
KSLA

New solar power facility to be built in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE – Clean, renewable energy able to power 12,000 homes is coming to north Caddo Parish in the form of a solar power plant near Hosston, according to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. The 72-megawatt “Rocking R” solar facility near the Louisiana 2 exit off Interstate 49...
CADDO PARISH, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Continues to See Record Low Unemployment, Workforce Commission Begins Offering Free Online Courses

Louisiana Continues to See Record Low Unemployment, Workforce Commission Begins Offering Free Online Courses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported on September 16, 2022, that data issued by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Louisiana’s August 2022 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.5 percent. This is a new low for the rate, and it is the third month in a row that Louisiana has set a new low.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana nursing home owners push back on proposed regulations

Nursing home owners are pushing back on proposed changes to state regulations governing their emergency operations. Louisiana is expected to update its nursing home rules later this month, a little over a year after a botched evacuation of hundreds of nursing home residents during Hurricane Ida ended with residents dead and hospitalized.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Audit: Former DeSoto DA may have misused public funds

MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned. That’s according to an...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack

Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
BATON ROUGE, LA

