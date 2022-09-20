Read full article on original website
Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I believe the best of the best are represented in Louisiana’s workforce’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards publicly commended Louisiana’s employees days after the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) released statistics indicating that the state continues to set unemployment records. Governor Edwards took to social media to say, “I believe the best of the best are represented...
What’s hindering Louisiana’s shift toward more renewable energy? Voters say their congressional leaders
Despite generally liking renewable energy, the majority of Louisiana voters oppose efforts to shift the state away from oil and gas, according to a survey released earlier this year by the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance. That opposition is mostly rooted in respondents’ beliefs that the state’s economy is too...
Feds raid QuarterNorth Energy’s Lafayette office as part of spill probe
Federal investigators raided a deepwater oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a U.S. environmental case, Bloomberg reports. QuarterNorth Energy LLC’s office in Lafayette was searched by investigators from the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Safety and...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
DeSoto police jurors defer vote on calling sales tax election, approve other matters
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors on Monday voted to defer a vote calling for a sales tax election to support the animal shelter until next month so that their tax attorneys can provide additional information. Parish Administrator Michael Norton said the delay won’t affect getting the issue on...
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Warns Credit Card Companies and Banks About Tracking Firearm Purchases
Recently, news reports stated New York democrats bullied credit card companies to create a new sales code for firearms and ammunition. Previously, firearms were classified under the broader category of "General Merchandise" or "Sporting Goods". But with the new firearm specific code, officials would be able to track private purchases of guns and firearms. This created a concern that the federal government is creating a master list of gun owners across the country.
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
New solar power facility to be built in Caddo Parish
BATON ROUGE – Clean, renewable energy able to power 12,000 homes is coming to north Caddo Parish in the form of a solar power plant near Hosston, according to Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. The 72-megawatt “Rocking R” solar facility near the Louisiana 2 exit off Interstate 49...
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Louisiana Continues to See Record Low Unemployment, Workforce Commission Begins Offering Free Online Courses
Louisiana Continues to See Record Low Unemployment, Workforce Commission Begins Offering Free Online Courses. Louisiana – The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reported on September 16, 2022, that data issued by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Louisiana’s August 2022 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.5 percent. This is a new low for the rate, and it is the third month in a row that Louisiana has set a new low.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Louisiana nursing home owners push back on proposed regulations
Nursing home owners are pushing back on proposed changes to state regulations governing their emergency operations. Louisiana is expected to update its nursing home rules later this month, a little over a year after a botched evacuation of hundreds of nursing home residents during Hurricane Ida ended with residents dead and hospitalized.
Audit: Former DeSoto DA may have misused public funds
MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign. Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned. That’s according to an...
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 168 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking. Louisiana Man Who Was Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 14 Years in Connection with Trafficking Cocaine and Crack. Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr....
