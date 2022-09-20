ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library (CCJPL) serves the people of northeastern Arkansas, with a main facility in downtown Jonesboro (Craighead County). It also has branches in the Craighead County towns of Caraway, Lake City, and Monette along with a cooperative agreement with the neighboring Poinsett County library system. Established...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
JONESBORO, AR
Paragould, AR
Crime & Safety
Kicker 102.5

Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas

It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

When will Arkansas eventually get fall colors?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fall has technically arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, even though it may not feel like it. We are starting to see a little bit of color change. In your neighborhood, there is probably a tree here or there that is starting to change color. There will always be trees that change really early or really late.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE
mypulsenews.com

Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry

Deer season begins this Saturday, Sept. 24, for most zones, including zones 11 and 13 in Polk County with archery. (Visit AGFC.com for hunting zones and regulations.) During this much-anticipated time of year one statewide organization is reminding hunters in Arkansas how they can join the fight against food insecurity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Mississippi County Courthouse reopens following renovations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – After several years of being closed for renovations, the doors to a Region 8 courthouse are now open. The Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville reopened on Monday, Sept. 19, and is now handicap accessible. Renovations on the facility began in 2020 after 72% of voters...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front passes today …the first day of Fall

Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Lake City residents have trouble finding fresh food in town

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Getting food for a balanced diet in a small town is a challenge many residents struggle with. Some towns have already gotten relief, like Brookland and Osceola, thanks to an announcement of new grocery stores. However, in a place like Lake City, residents continue to...
LAKE CITY, AR
Kait 8

Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
JONESBORO, AR
