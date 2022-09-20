Finally! Cooler air is coming! A cool front will pass through Arkansas today, but it will not move through Central Arkansas until around Noon. So, Little Rock and Central Arkansas will heat back up into the low 90s before the warm up stalls and temperatures begin to fall. Our day is starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will get to 90° by Noon in Little Rock. Then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 92°. It’ll be in the 80s by 5 PM.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO