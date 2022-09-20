Read full article on original website
Related
France spoils LJ’s return, beats Australia in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson was emotional after playing her first game for Australia in 12 years. The Hall of Famer didn’t get the result she wanted as the Opals lost to France 70-57 on Thursday to cap off the opening day of the women’s World Cup.
England suffer ODI series defeat to India after superb Harmanpreet Kaur century
Harmanpreet Kaur scored a superb century as England women’s cricket slid to a crushing one-day international series defeat against India at Canterbury.Having lost by seven wickets in the opening game, the hosts needed to square the scoreline on Wednesday to make their long-awaited return to Lord’s this weekend – the first outing at the Home of Cricket for England’s women since the triumphant 2017 World Cup final – a series decider.But the third Royal London ODI on Saturday – set to be head coach Lisa Keightley’s last match in charge – will be only a dead-rubber following India’s second triumph...
Guus Hiddink on Socceroos bench for friendly vs New Zealand
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A blast from the past will be on the bench for Australia when the World Cup-bound Socceroos take on New Zealand in a friendly on Thursday — former coach Guus Hiddink. Hiddink will act as head coach Graham Arnold’s assistant for the match in...
England World Cup legend Roger Hunt left over £500,000 to family in his will
ENGLAND World Cup winner Roger Hunt left more than half a million pounds to his family. The former Liverpool striker, 83, who died last September, bequeathed his £539,110 fortune to second wife Rowan. Roger scored 18 goals in 34 games for his country, including three during England’s glorious 1966...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
UEFA・
How to watch England’s T20 tour of Pakistan
England tour Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as the two countries compete in a seven-match T20I series in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia that starts in October.Moeen Ali will captain England for the first few games, as Jos Buttler continues to recover from a calf injury, and he said: “It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos and captain England.”LIVE! Follow the first T20 match of England’s historic tour to Pakistan with our live blogEngland also welcome back opening batter Alex...
Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name
Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.
BBC
Italy v England: Euro 2020 finalists meet looking to regain lost momentum
Date: Friday, 23 September Time: 19:45 BST Venue: San Siro, Milan Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app. England meet Italy here in Milan 439 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley that brought despair on the pitch accompanied by bitterness and recriminations off it and with both now seeking to regain lost momentum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ashes 2023: England v Australia series dates, times and venues announced
England women will play a home Ashes Test against Australia over five days for the first time in June 2023. Previously women's Tests in England have been four days but Trent Bridge will host next year's match in the multi-format series from 22-26 June. The men's five-Test Ashes series will...
Hales felt like he was ‘making debut again’ for England
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Alex Hales felt like he was making his England debut again when he returned from a 3 1/2-year exile and anchored them to victory over Pakistan in the first Twenty20 of the series. Hales returned to England colors on Tuesday for the first time since...
IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory
The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992
A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
BBC
Pakistan score 203-0 to record stunning win over England - as it happened
That concludes proceedings for this evening's live text commentary with the seven-match series squared at 1-1 after two played. There were a few records broken, by the way. My colleague Matthew Henry has thumbed his way through the books and captured the best of them in his report which you can read here...
Pakistan beat England to win second men’s T20 cricket international – as it happened
Babar Azam hit an incredible unbeaten century as Pakistan chased down England’s target of 200 to level the series
Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket result and reaction as Babar and Rizwan complete historic run chase
England had no answer for a majestic 200-run partnership between centurion Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.The tourists were more than happy after posting 199 for five, with captain Moeen Ali to the fore with 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.Babar made a mockery of questions over his scoring rate at the Asia Cup, hammering 110 not out 66 balls, and Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 88 as they shared nine sixes and 16 fours.England will be concerned about the lack of incision from their bowling attack, but the two chances they did generate against Rizwan were squandered as Alex Hales dropped him on 23 and Phil Salt spurned a stumping on 32.Follow all the reaction from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi: Read More Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan masterclass stuns England in 10-wicket Pakistan win
Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country’s worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday. Some of the doctors who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to the provincial health department there. Floods have killed 724 people, including 311 children and 133 women in the province since July. The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2 million homes across Pakistan. About half a million flood survivors are homeless, living in tents and makeshift structures.
Pakistan are set to LOSE money on England's first cricket tour of the country in 17 years... with presidential-level security costing the PCB £4.4m alone
Pakistan are set to lose money on England's first visit in 17 years with presidential-level security costing £4.4million alone. However, such is the desire to make touring the country feel 'normal' again that the Pakistan Cricket Board were prepared to take the financial hit, just as they did in the spring when Australia were here for Test and white-ball series.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
England thumped in first T20 vs Pakistan as hosts’ openers fire unbeaten 203 for stunning ten-wicket victory in Karachi
ENGLAND’S friendly welcome on their historic tour of Pakistan suddenly turned into a brutal battering on the field. Incredibly, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stormed to a victory target of 200 in the second Twenty20 match without being separated. For all the gratitude England have received for...
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
UEFA・
Comments / 0