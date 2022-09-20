ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Tomorrow Except For This Spot & It's A Total Bummer

Are you saying so long to summer 2022 with one last ripper at the cottage? Fantastic. Although you'll want to fill up your car on Thursday before Ontario gas prices pop off. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps rise by 2 cents on Friday, bringing totals to 150.9 cents per litre for cities like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Kingston.
