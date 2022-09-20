Read full article on original website
Secretary Bellows touts election security measures
GRAY, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is looking to reassure Maine voters before Election Day that state elections are secure. Bellows addressed the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Maine in an election integrity info session Thursday. Topics included election security, poll worker representation and absentee ballot...
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
374 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 374 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. No new deaths were reported. There are 2,569 total COVID related deaths recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began.
Comfort dog Baxter the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The first of its kind in Maine and in New England. A comfort dog that will be comforting the dispatchers after a difficult call at Maine Emergency Call centers. A five-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety. Baxter will...
Mills announces free mobile computer science labs for Maine public schools
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that every Maine public school will be getting a free mobile computer science lab. The effort will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Mills says all Maine students will have access to high-quality learning experiences that...
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
251 newly recorded coronavirus cases
Maine (WABI) - There are 251 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. No additional deaths being recorded.
LifeFlight introduces new measures to improve flight efficiency
Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is making new advances in flight efficiency that may become the blueprint for medical flights across the nation. LifeFlight officials say Maine is one of the most difficult states to fly in due to rural, mountainous terrain and the presence of ice at high altitudes.
New MaineHousing program will help keep water service on
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainehousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep their water service on. The Maine Water Assistance Program will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
Appalachian Mountain Club makes $18.5 million purchase with The Conservation Fund
BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to usher in the next chapter of the area surrounding the Katahdin Iron Works Historic Site. The Appalachian Mountain Club has completed an $18.5 million purchase from the Conversation Fund. They’re acquiring a plot of land, some 27,000 acres, at...
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
