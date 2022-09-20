ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Secretary Bellows touts election security measures

GRAY, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is looking to reassure Maine voters before Election Day that state elections are secure. Bellows addressed the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Maine in an election integrity info session Thursday. Topics included election security, poll worker representation and absentee ballot...
MAINE STATE
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. “The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit,” said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday. The department invited press to tour the Windham facility, whose renovation has become an unheralded issue in this year’s governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and her Republican challenger – and predecessor in office – Paul LePage, who has questioned what happened to his six-year-old plan to expand the facility for addiction treatment.
WINDHAM, ME
Mills announces free mobile computer science labs for Maine public schools

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced on Wednesday that every Maine public school will be getting a free mobile computer science lab. The effort will be funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Mills says all Maine students will have access to high-quality learning experiences that...
MAINE STATE
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
MAINE STATE
LifeFlight introduces new measures to improve flight efficiency

Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is making new advances in flight efficiency that may become the blueprint for medical flights across the nation. LifeFlight officials say Maine is one of the most difficult states to fly in due to rural, mountainous terrain and the presence of ice at high altitudes.
MAINE STATE
New MaineHousing program will help keep water service on

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainehousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep their water service on. The Maine Water Assistance Program will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
MAINE STATE
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
BANGOR, ME
Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA. Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show. Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in...
BANGOR, ME

