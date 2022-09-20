ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

LkldNow

Fiery Crash Snarls I-4 Traffic Near Florida Poly

A fiery crash shut down Interstate 4 both ways in the vicinity of Florida Polytechnic University for several hours early this morning and sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to breaking news reports. The accident, which involved a semi truck and at least one other...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco seeks input on Lacoochee planning

For now, the plan is to create a plan. Planners with Pasco County’s planning and development department are working on doing just that in the Greater Lacoochee area. It’s the northeastern most part of the county and includes Lacoochee, Trilby and Trilacoochee. In this case, the county is...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables

After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park

DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
DUNEDIN, FL

