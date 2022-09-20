Read full article on original website
US 41 Closing This Weekend At Big Bend Road
GIBSONTON, Fla. – Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, September 23, the Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor, Preferred Materials, Inc., will close US 41 (Tamiami Trail) at Big Bend Road (CR 672) in Hillsborough County. This closure will allow crews to set up a new traffic
Wesley Chapel neighbors continue to fight for safety changes on County Line Road
Neighbors say flashing beacons should be added to crosswalks along County Line Road so people can safely cross.
Fiery Crash Snarls I-4 Traffic Near Florida Poly
A fiery crash shut down Interstate 4 both ways in the vicinity of Florida Polytechnic University for several hours early this morning and sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to breaking news reports. The accident, which involved a semi truck and at least one other...
Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
Cases of beer cover highway after crash involving 5 semi-trucks
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a Florida highway and left thousands of beer cans covering the road. Florida Highway Patrol shared photos of the scene in a post on Twitter, showing packages of Coors Light covering Interstate 75. In the photos, the side of one truck appears torn open.
fox13news.com
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco seeks input on Lacoochee planning
For now, the plan is to create a plan. Planners with Pasco County’s planning and development department are working on doing just that in the Greater Lacoochee area. It’s the northeastern most part of the county and includes Lacoochee, Trilby and Trilacoochee. In this case, the county is...
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday.
Where will Invest 98-L in the southeast Caribbean Sea go?
ABC Action News meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center have their eyes on a disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea that might, MIGHT, be part of the Tampa area's weather next week.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
5th Avenue reopens following crash involving ambulance in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a Sunstar ambulance shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, near the intersection with 34th Street North, on Thursday. It happened just before 11 a.m. Details about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt have not been...
Pasco Deputies Need Your Help In A Bicycle Burglary That Happened In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco deputies are seeking your help in locating two stolen Ferrari bicycles that were heisted from private property. Deputies say between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, an unknown suspect broke into a storage area within a victim’s fenced-in property in
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables
After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles. This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release,...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park
DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
Plant City equine therapy business wants pole barn ordered in March
Better Call Behnken is helping a business owner after she says she paid for a pole barn she hasn't received.
