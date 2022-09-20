Read full article on original website
Related
NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority
The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bill Draws Consequences For NY Police Who Obscure Their Identity
A new law is currently in the assembly committee in the New York State Senate that would drastically affect how police officers can conduct themselves in public. Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines, and there's even a hotline that would accompany the law to report infractions. Here are the details.
New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles
Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
Warning: Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scams Hit New York State
Almost as soon as federal student loan debt relief was announced, the scams have started. New York State officials are warning consumers that criminals are using the debt relief plan to steal money and personal information by impersonating government agencies promising immediate loan relief. Word of the scams also comes...
New York Disposing of Over 700,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer
According to a report by Greg Floyd of WRGB, New York has contracted a company to dispose of over 700,000 gallons of unused and expired hand sanitizer being kept on an old airport runway. In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer seemed to be worth its weight...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
Beloved New York Baked Beans Selling For Crazy Money Online
When I shop, it looks about the same way. For instance, the last time I shopped I bought macaroni salad, cinnamon Life cereal, package of hot dogs and can of baked beans (so I could I have my franks-n-beans). I paid a $1.87 for my can of beans so you...
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Tier Representatives to DC Weigh in On Biden Pandemic Over Remark
Even Democrats seem confused over President Joe Biden telling CBS’s 60 Minutes this weekend that the COVID pandemic is over. Senate Majority Leader, New York Democrat, Charles Schumer criticized the remark from the floor of the Senate. He says calling the crisis over will jeopardize funding to address the impact of the pandemic that is being fought by Republicans.
I-81 Bridge Project in Pa. Resumes Environmental Study Post-Toll Idea
After being side-lined by legal action filed over a plan to place tolls on some Pennsylvania highway bridges, including one on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resuming its environmental reviews for bridge replacement projects. Commonwealth Court judges on June 30 decided municipalities challenging the...
Former President Donald Trump Sued by New York Attorney General
In a press conference on Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. The lawsuit filed states that following a three year investigation that involved more than 65 witnesses and millions of pages of...
Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport
On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Binghamton, New York Buildings Nominated For Historic Places Register
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 27 nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places. It included a sheltered workshop in Binghamton that promotes the general welfare of people with different abilities. By adding these sites, their heritage would be preserved and would better help the...
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0