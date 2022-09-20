ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

WNBF News Radio 1290

NY Comptroller Audits Binghamton Housing Authority

The New York State Comptroller is criticizing the Binghamton Housing Authority in a recent audit citing a lack of oversight of financial operations. The study reports the board and director did not adopt written policy and develop proper internal controls over cash disbursements and electronic payments. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
State
New York State
Person
Kathy Hochul
WNBF News Radio 1290

Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem

I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
#Greenhouse Gas#Natural Gas#Public Service Commission#Jobs Act
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Representatives to DC Weigh in On Biden Pandemic Over Remark

Even Democrats seem confused over President Joe Biden telling CBS’s 60 Minutes this weekend that the COVID pandemic is over. Senate Majority Leader, New York Democrat, Charles Schumer criticized the remark from the floor of the Senate. He says calling the crisis over will jeopardize funding to address the impact of the pandemic that is being fought by Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Huge Changes Announced for Greater Binghamton Airport

On Wednesday morning, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to announce major changes for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Governor Hochul announced that as part of a $230 million investment into upstate New York airports, the Greater Binghamton Airport would receive $32 million for renovations to the site.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Law
Law
Politics
Politics
Jobs
Jobs
WNBF News Radio 1290

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

