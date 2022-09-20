Read full article on original website
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
Kurtis Guthrie: How playing in India saved Livingston striker's career
You could describe Kurtis Guthrie as a journeyman footballer - but the much-travelled striker says his longest journey may well have saved his career. Guthrie has played for nine clubs in the English Football League and upper levels of the non-league pyramid, but the 29-year-old, who grew up in Jersey, says a move to Indian second-tier side Roundglass Punjab re-ignited his love for the game.
Youngest ever Premier League goalscorers with Wayne Rooney just third and Michael Owen fifth
SOME players didn't take long to make their mark in the Premier League. Arsenal teen Ethan Nwaneri made history at the weekend by becoming the youngest ever player to compete in the Prem at 15 years and 181 days. He smashed the previous record held by Harvey Elliott when he...
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
Ex-Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal AXES Tim Krul from Netherlands squad for ‘refusing to take part in penalty tests’
FORMER Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has AXED veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul from Holland's World Cup squad. Krul, who has been a regular in the squad since his debut in 2011, was omitted from the 25-man shortlist ahead of his country's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points
The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses
ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade
According to reports, Liverpool have been big admirers of Jude Bellingham for nearly ten years, with next summer the time they are looking to make a move.
Liam Gordon: Walsall boss Michael Flynn thrilled to see defender back fit
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn says he is "so pleased" to see Liam Gordon fit again after revealing there were fears the defender may have had to have his foot amputated following an injury. Gordon made his belated debut for the Saddlers from the bench in Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy...
Newcastle United and council bid to host Euro 2028 at St James' Park
Council chiefs are hoping to put Newcastle on the "international stage" and be a host of Euro 2028. Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland launched a joint bid to Uefa to stage the football tournament. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has confirmed that the city council and Newcastle United...
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
Worcester Warriors: MP Robin Walker asks DCMS to sanction club being put into administration
Worcester MP Robin Walker has addressed parliament, asking the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to sanction putting troubled rugby club Worcester Warriors into administration. Although Saturday's Premiership home game with Newcastle has had the go-ahead, Warriors face an RFU funding ultimatum on Monday. "I urge the DCMS to...
Chelsea expected to be part of five-way ‘Battle for Bellingham’ next summer — report
It’s never too early to start rumor-mongering for next summer’s transfer window, especially with international breaks in relatively short supply this season, and the player expected to headline the 2023 Silly Season is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old (19!) surely needs no introduction. Long tracked by...
Report: Manchester City Pursued Jude Bellingham When He Was At Birmingham City
Manchester City have been long time admirers of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
