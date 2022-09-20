ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
BBC

Kurtis Guthrie: How playing in India saved Livingston striker's career

You could describe Kurtis Guthrie as a journeyman footballer - but the much-travelled striker says his longest journey may well have saved his career. Guthrie has played for nine clubs in the English Football League and upper levels of the non-league pyramid, but the 29-year-old, who grew up in Jersey, says a move to Indian second-tier side Roundglass Punjab re-ignited his love for the game.
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
BBC

'﻿Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role

West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
The Independent

Can Leeds stun St Helens? Super League Grand Final talking points

The Super League Grand Final will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday as current champions St Helens take on Leeds.Saints beat Salford to earn a spot in their fourth consecutive final while Leeds overcame Catalans Dragons and Wigan to get to their first showpiece since 2017.Here we look at the talking points ahead of the game.Leeds are in formIt’s been a season of two halves for the Rhinos, who looked like they would be facing a battle to stay in the top-flight when the sides met earlier in the season, as St Helens ran out 26-0 winners at Headingley....
FOX Sports

Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
BBC

Liam Gordon: Walsall boss Michael Flynn thrilled to see defender back fit

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn says he is "so pleased" to see Liam Gordon fit again after revealing there were fears the defender may have had to have his foot amputated following an injury. Gordon made his belated debut for the Saddlers from the bench in Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy...
BBC

Newcastle United and council bid to host Euro 2028 at St James' Park

Council chiefs are hoping to put Newcastle on the "international stage" and be a host of Euro 2028. Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland launched a joint bid to Uefa to stage the football tournament. The Local Democracy Reporting Service has confirmed that the city council and Newcastle United...
SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
FOX Sports

England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms

The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
Daily Mail

Louis van Gaal brutally axes Tim Krul from Holland squad after former Manchester United coach reveals veteran Norwich goalkeeper refused to take part in special penalty training

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has been axed from the Holland's World Cup squad by former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal. The 34-year-old has been a regular for his national side since he made his debut on the international stage in 2011, but he has been left out of the 25-man shortlist for Holland's Nations League fixtures against Poland and Belgium.
