Gas heaters in homes and buildings are “an underappreciated driver of unhealthy air quality in California cities,” according to a report out Tuesday. The appliances generate about four times as much nitrogen oxide pollution as California’s electric utilities and approximately two-thirds as much as its light-duty passenger cars, the report from environmental groups Sierra Club and RMI and public policy think tank the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association stated.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO