California could phase out gas heaters by 2030 to cut smog amid electrification push

Gas heaters in homes and buildings are “an underappreciated driver of unhealthy air quality in California cities,” according to a report out Tuesday. The appliances generate about four times as much nitrogen oxide pollution as California’s electric utilities and approximately two-thirds as much as its light-duty passenger cars, the report from environmental groups Sierra Club and RMI and public policy think tank the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association stated.
New York launches 2 GW renewable energy solicitation as natural gas prices drive up electricity bills

New York on Thursday launched its sixth competitive solicitation for large-scale renewable resources, seeking 2,000 MW to come online as late as 2028. Initial applications are due Nov. 16 to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The solicitation encourages renewables paired with energy storage technologies, sets minimum...
