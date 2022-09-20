Read full article on original website
California needs to move on from net metering, advocates, industry and utility leaders say
For markets where rooftop solar penetration has begun to exceed 10%, ratemakers must reconsider their net metering policies to ensure that they strike a “reasonable balance” of environmental priorities and fairness to ratepayers, Vote Solar deputy program director Susannah Churchill told an audience at the RE+ conference on Wednesday.
California could phase out gas heaters by 2030 to cut smog amid electrification push
Gas heaters in homes and buildings are “an underappreciated driver of unhealthy air quality in California cities,” according to a report out Tuesday. The appliances generate about four times as much nitrogen oxide pollution as California’s electric utilities and approximately two-thirds as much as its light-duty passenger cars, the report from environmental groups Sierra Club and RMI and public policy think tank the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association stated.
New York launches 2 GW renewable energy solicitation as natural gas prices drive up electricity bills
New York on Thursday launched its sixth competitive solicitation for large-scale renewable resources, seeking 2,000 MW to come online as late as 2028. Initial applications are due Nov. 16 to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The solicitation encourages renewables paired with energy storage technologies, sets minimum...
More than 1M still without power in Puerto Rico as island assesses damage from Hurricane Fiona
More than 1 million customers in Puerto Rico were still without power Wednesday morning, days after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island’s infrastructure and damaged transmission lines as a category 1 storm. Luma Energy, which manages the island’s energy system, said Tuesday it had dispatched a crew of more than...
