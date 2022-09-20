Few artists have so accurately captured American life in all of its nuance and spirit quite as Bruce Springsteen has. Unlike many of his rockstar peers, the persona he exhibits on stage is not that of an untouchable force, clad in spandex and imbued with an air of pretense. Instead, he stands on stage as a model of the working class with songs that are such American paradigms they should be right up there with baseball and apple pie.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO