Music

NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview

Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 25 Rock Producers

Producing an album is a lot of work, but someone's got to do it. From inception to finished product, the making of an album involves a number of both creative and technical moving parts: selecting session musicians, guiding the arrangements, ensuring the quality of the recording, etc. The end result, hopefully, is the fruition of the artist's vision for the album, whatever that may be.
American Songwriter

Best Bruce Springsteen Lyrics That Capture the American Spirit

Few artists have so accurately captured American life in all of its nuance and spirit quite as Bruce Springsteen has. Unlike many of his rockstar peers, the persona he exhibits on stage is not that of an untouchable force, clad in spandex and imbued with an air of pretense. Instead, he stands on stage as a model of the working class with songs that are such American paradigms they should be right up there with baseball and apple pie.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
The Boot

The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Julian Taylor, Dailey & Vincent + More

Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Toronto's Julian Taylor has followed up...
Outsider.com

Colter Wall Releases a New Original Song and a Classic Cover

Earlier this month, Colter Wall started teasing new music on social media. First, he posted a photo of himself in the studio. Days later, he posted a short video featuring a snippet of a new song and images from the Canadian plains and promised that a release date was coming soon. A few days later, he posted another video with a snippet from a different song. Today, he released both of those tracks to streaming services.
MUSIC

