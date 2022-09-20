Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
All 4 ‘Voice’ coaches are fighting over this singer
When does “The Voice” 2022 begin? When does the 2022 season of “The Voice” premiere? What time does “The Voice” air? How to watch “The Voice.” When does the new season of “The Voice” start?
Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing?
Dancing with the Stars has a new home on Disney+ and a new co-host for Tyra Banks. Welcome back, Alfonso Ribeiro! I am excited to recap this season of DWTS. Voting happens during each episode, with an elimination at the end. Yikes! Each DWTS contestant selected their favorite party song to kick off the season. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
He’s been called ‘the new Elvis of country.’ Will he win ‘AGT’?
Who is Drake Milligan on the “AGT” 2022 finale? Will Drake Milligan win “AGT” 2022? Where is Drake Milligan from? How old is Drake Milligan? When will “AGT” announce the 2022 winner?
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks 'Hot' as They Return to 'The Voice' as a Married Couple
Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have trouble competing against each other on The Voice now that they're a married couple?. Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicked off with Blind Auditions on Monday night, and Gwen made her return to the show for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she and Blake tied the knot. During the show, host Carson Daly, who officiated the pair's July 2021 nuptials, asked Gwen how it felt to return to the Voice stage.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart were joined by country music veteran Darius Rucker on the star-studded Season 17 finale of the show on Wednesday night (Sept. 14). Rucker joined the trio for an energetic rendition of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About." Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after...
Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show
This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
These singers joined Team Camila Cabello on ‘The Voice’
Who is Camila Cabello on “The Voice”? Who are the singers on Team Camila Cabello for “The Voice” 2022? Who is Chello on “The Voice” 2022? Chello, Reina Ley, Devix, Morgan Myles and Orlando Mendez are on Team Camila Cabello.
John Legend Ready To ‘Battle’ Blake Shelton As New Rival On The Voice, But Camila Cabello Came Out Swinging In Season Premiere
John Legend is ready to be Blake Shelton's new rival on The Voice, but the cowboy better watch out for Camila Cabello.
startattle.com
Kevin Hawkins The Voice 2022 Audition “Isn’t She Lovely” Stevie Wonder, Season 22
Kevin Hawkins performs “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Kevin Hawkins performs Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Kevin Hawkins The Voice Audition. Contestant: Kevin Hawkins. Age: 28.
tvinsider.com
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’s Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Announce New Song
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville over the weekend. The country trio also has a new song coming out later this month with Darius Rucker. AGT‘s Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut. Chapel Hart earned...
