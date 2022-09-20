ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing?

Dancing with the Stars has a new home on Disney+ and a new co-host for Tyra Banks. Welcome back, Alfonso Ribeiro! I am excited to recap this season of DWTS. Voting happens during each episode, with an elimination at the end. Yikes! Each DWTS contestant selected their favorite party song to kick off the season. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Looks 'Hot' as They Return to 'The Voice' as a Married Couple

Will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have trouble competing against each other on The Voice now that they're a married couple?. Season 22 of the NBC singing competition kicked off with Blind Auditions on Monday night, and Gwen made her return to the show for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she and Blake tied the knot. During the show, host Carson Daly, who officiated the pair's July 2021 nuptials, asked Gwen how it felt to return to the Voice stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Toby Keith
Person
John Legend
E! News

Jennifer Hudson to Have an American Idol Reunion on New Talk Show

This is an American Idol reunion. For the Sept. 12 premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the former Idol contestant will welcome Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she appeared on season three of the singing competition series in 2004. Jennifer's seventh-place finish on Idol came as...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Season Premiere#Reality Tv#Nashvillian#Morganmyleslive#Berklee College Of Music
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy