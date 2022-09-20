ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island. The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Tips for cutting corn with Chef Darin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for fresher ingredients, skip the canned stuff and go straight to the source. When it comes to corn, you can usually buy a fresh ear for cheap. All you need to do is remove the corn from the cob. Chef Darin has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!. Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week. A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends. They live mostly...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Register for the True Blue 5K

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for planting in the Fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not feel like it quite yet but the first official day of Fall is Wednesday, Sept. 21. While we prepare for the eventual change in weather, it’s time to do the same for your garden to make sure it’s full of your favorite Fall treats.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to. Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs. Maureen McFadden...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Husk Savannah adding Saturday Brunch Service

In addition to their current Sunday brunch and dinner service, Chef Chris Hathcock and team will apply his take on ingredient-driven, Southern cuisine to a menu of daytime favorites, served Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. Mainstays of the brunch menu include Pimiento Cheese with Pickled Bradford Okra, Benne Sourdough Crackers...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
SAVANNAH, GA

