FOX Reno
Illegal fireworks spark 1-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Firefighters knock down a one-acre brush fire near US-395 in Stead on Saturday afternoon. At around 3:48 p.m., Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a brush fire near Indigo Circle, in between US-395 at Red Rock Road and Stead Blvd. Investigation...
FOX Reno
Secret Witness offering 5K reward for information about deadly Sparks shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness increased the reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in a Sparks shopping plaza in July. Sparks Police officers responded to a call of someone shooting...
FOX Reno
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
