Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO