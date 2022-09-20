ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian's scary house is somewhat legendary at BuzzFeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WFNI_0i37CPEY00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

There's the hallway where she keeps the beating heart of a banshee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X70N_0i37CPEY00
@kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

The other hallway where she hides the nun from the Conjuring movies.

@kanyewest/ Twitter: @kanyewest

And the statue room is straight out of Silent Hill .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4MTP_0i37CPEY00
@kanyewest / Via metro.co.uk

The living room has also been described as a "recovery room of a dystopian wellness spa."

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Which, like, checks out:

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

It also wouldn't be a Kim's Kreepy House Post if I didn't mention Kenny G in the basement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMLJc_0i37CPEY00
@kimkardashian/ Twitter: @KimKardashian

And the piles of pumpkins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPaxy_0i37CPEY00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashiansnap

Literally, on Halloween she puts out piles of pumpkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nzyv_0i37CPEY00
@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

But alas, all good things must come to an end...it seems like Kim and fam could possibly be moving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jr694_0i37CPEY00
Vogue

Kim just bought this house in Malibu for a cool $70 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eYLJ_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

$70 million!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8RKF_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The house has 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, and Kim actually got it for a "discount." It was originally $99.5 million!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtCoa_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's also a pool, because duh, there better be a damn pool for $70 million!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPn6N_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's also this random side-of-the-house hot tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwiOX_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The living room is a big departure from the "trendy morgue" aesthetic the old house was giving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9DZL_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The bedrooms are definitely *simple.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaZ1a_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The guest bedrooms are pretty simple too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KSs3_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And the house may or may not come with this sad tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Tlv_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The kitchen is pretty generic for $70 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CvY3_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Another view:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aG9sn_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

But really, what you're paying for is the view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lL9dr_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Hot dang!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGvYh_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Check out that patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3rK9_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

There's a pretty generic BBQ area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teHkP_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And it wouldn't be a rich person's house without a tennis court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWkw9_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

So yeah, it will be interesting to see what Kim does with this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbzR7_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

I'm not sure where she would keep Kenny G in this new house, but hopefully there's a basement for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sna0w_0i37CPEY00
Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Bye!

RadarOnline

Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
