Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion

Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Kylie Jenner’s Outdoor Patio Is Almost the Size of Kendall Jenner’s Entire House
Kylie Jenner has a massive outdoor patio that's almost as big as one of her sister Kendall Jenner's entire houses.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me... now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side! In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. The emotional moment was captured on camera...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Kourtney Kardashian responds to 'annoying' backlash after revealing she wouldn't let her son have McDonald's french fries for a year
Kourtney Kardashian clarified her comments regarding letting her children eat french fries. In a Wall Street Journal interview, she said her son asked her for McDonald's fries and she refused. Kardashian later told Vogue that her family does eat french fries, but she avoids McDonald's.
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Fans Slam ‘Insufferable’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Meghan Markle For Saying She Couldn’t Afford Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion
Fans are slamming Meghan Markle for saying she and Prince Harry couldn’t afford their $14 million home in Montecito, California.
Kim ‘Gets Her F—king Ass Up and Works’ to do Damage Control Over That Viral Quote in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Kim does damage control, Kris confuses Kourtney and Khloe, and Pete Davidson does not appear anywhere in the new trailer for Season Two of The Kardashians. The clip teases all sorts of storylines, from the hyper-real to the very real. In one moment, Kim is preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress to the Met Gala, while the next, Kylie is opening up about her ostensible struggles with postpartum depression. Though Davidson’s absence from the clip raises questions about whether this season will delve into his and Kim’s recent break-up, there’s no shortage of footage of Kourtney and...
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
