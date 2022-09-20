Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Assistant City Attorney Warns Councilmembers About Pitfalls of Using Their Personal Social Media Accounts for City Business
The Pasadena City Attorney’s Office reminded members of the City Council they must observe First Amendment-related court rulings if they operate social media accounts as public officials, or they may face violations. During Monday’s Council meeting, Chief Assistant City Attorney Javan Rad cited federal appellate court decisions related to...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year
Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
kpcc.org
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?
AG’s Office Takes Over LASD’s Investigation Into Supervisor Sheila Kuehl -- What Happens Now?. California's attorney general on Tuesday took over a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation of a county supervisor who had called the corruption probe an act of political retaliation. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Chamber Board of Directors Votes to Support Pasadena Library Tax Measure
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted to endorse passage of Measure L the extension of the Library Tax in Pasadena on the November 8th ballot. The Measure would cost single-family homeowners and owners of condominiums $41 per year on their property tax bill. It would generate $2,800,000 to support library services. The tax can only be used for library services and upkeep and requires the City of Pasadena maintain its current annual budget for the Library and that service levels be maintained.
scuhs.edu
SCU Health announces free Chiropractic Care Clinics
WHITTIER, CA. – (Sept. 21, 2022) — Southern Californians can receive free chiropractic care at our upcoming SCU Health Tent Event community outreach clinics in Whittier; and free Ayurveda services at our upcoming outreach clinics – in partnership with SPIRITT Family Services, in Whittier and Bell Gardens.
pasadenanow.com
Final Design Concepts for Colorado Street Bridge Barriers Likely Not Ready Until 2023
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works provided the latest updates on Wednesday regarding the Colorado Street Bridge Barrier Enhancement Project. The project aims to deter people from attempting suicide by jumping off the bridge. In 2017, a temporary 10-foot tall chain link fence was installed at each of the bridge...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan
A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Justin Jones: Why I should Be Chosen to Represent District 3
The applicant chosen to represent District 3 will join a diverse group of seven highly educated and accomplished professionals who serve as representatives of the constituents they serve. These individuals are responsible for arriving at each meeting prepared to discuss important and complex issues. To collaborate meaningfully and effectively, the applicant for this seat will have to quickly study and familiarize themselves with those issues. This person does not have the luxury of a transition or grace period.
smobserved.com
"Crime is the number one problem in Santa Monica," says Candidate for City Council Armen Melkonians
Why do you want to be on the Santa Monica City Council, I asked candidate Armen Melkonians. He said crime and homelessness were out of control problems. The City spends a lot of money on these problems, with no progress. "Our community has gotten crazy out of hand, in terms...
pasadenanow.com
City Adopts Transient Occupancy Tax Ordinance
The City Council adopted an ordinance that enhances the City’s ability to collect unpaid Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) monies. TOT is paid by everyone who stays at a local hotel. Hotel operators are compelled by City law to collect a TOT and Tourism...
pasadenanow.com
Union Station Homeless Services Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure Headed for November Ballot
Union Station Homeless Services announced its endorsement of Measure H, the rent control measure on the ballot in Pasadena on Monday. “Rent control and just cause eviction protections are just common sense policies to address the crisis that we’re in,” said Shawn Morrissey, Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at Union Station Homeless Services. “We understand Measure H as homelessness prevention.”
Former West Covina police chief to get trial of age discrimination suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled.
Former T.V. finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A former Arcadia resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged today with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments.
foxla.com
'Our city is in trouble,' Caruso says he can bring change to LA if elected mayor
"Our city is in trouble and I want to help. crime is dampening dreams, it continues to rise. Homelessness, the count continues to rise. People are scared, people are worried," stated LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.
thedowneypatriot.com
Do the city council candidates support recalling Catherine Alvarez?
DOWNEY — With the Downey city council potentially headed towards a major shakeup over the course of the next six months, candidates were asked if they supported the recall of Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez. Below are their responses. District 4 candidates: Joaquin Beltran, Claudia Frometa, Juan Martinez. Joaquin...
pasadenanow.com
School Board Candidate Velázquez Campaign Adds More Endorsements
Dr. Yarma Velázquez announced three major endorsements to her campaign for Pasadena Unified School District 7. Election Day is November 8 with vote by mail ballots expected to begin arriving at homes beginning the week of October 10th. Congressmember Chu said, “I am proud to endorse Yarma Velázquez for...
theregistrysocal.com
375,541 SQFT Shopping Center in Lancaster Trades in $45.25MM Deal
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has completed the sale of Valley Central, a 375,541-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, California. The property traded for $45.25 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the undisclosed seller. The property...
pasadenanow.com
Villanueva Defends Record from Challenger Luna in LA County Sheriff Debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Set To Adopt New Building Standards Code Which Includes Changes To Fire Code
California updates its building standards code every three years and this year has wrought significant changes to the fire and building code with the stated aim of making the golden state more energy efficient. “Although the new codes do include increases in building regulation, the changes are not hugely significant...
