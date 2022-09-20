ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Assistant City Attorney Warns Councilmembers About Pitfalls of Using Their Personal Social Media Accounts for City Business

The Pasadena City Attorney’s Office reminded members of the City Council they must observe First Amendment-related court rulings if they operate social media accounts as public officials, or they may face violations. During Monday’s Council meeting, Chief Assistant City Attorney Javan Rad cited federal appellate court decisions related to...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year

Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Chamber Board of Directors Votes to Support Pasadena Library Tax Measure

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted to endorse passage of Measure L the extension of the Library Tax in Pasadena on the November 8th ballot. The Measure would cost single-family homeowners and owners of condominiums $41 per year on their property tax bill. It would generate $2,800,000 to support library services. The tax can only be used for library services and upkeep and requires the City of Pasadena maintain its current annual budget for the Library and that service levels be maintained.
PASADENA, CA
scuhs.edu

SCU Health announces free Chiropractic Care Clinics

WHITTIER, CA. – (Sept. 21, 2022) — Southern Californians can receive free chiropractic care at our upcoming SCU Health Tent Event community outreach clinics in Whittier; and free Ayurveda services at our upcoming outreach clinics – in partnership with SPIRITT Family Services, in Whittier and Bell Gardens.
WHITTIER, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Justin Jones: Why I should Be Chosen to Represent District 3

The applicant chosen to represent District 3 will join a diverse group of seven highly educated and accomplished professionals who serve as representatives of the constituents they serve. These individuals are responsible for arriving at each meeting prepared to discuss important and complex issues. To collaborate meaningfully and effectively, the applicant for this seat will have to quickly study and familiarize themselves with those issues. This person does not have the luxury of a transition or grace period.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Adopts Transient Occupancy Tax Ordinance

The City Council adopted an ordinance that enhances the City’s ability to collect unpaid Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) monies. TOT is paid by everyone who stays at a local hotel. Hotel operators are compelled by City law to collect a TOT and Tourism...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Union Station Homeless Services Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure Headed for November Ballot

Union Station Homeless Services announced its endorsement of Measure H, the rent control measure on the ballot in Pasadena on Monday. “Rent control and just cause eviction protections are just common sense policies to address the crisis that we’re in,” said Shawn Morrissey, Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at Union Station Homeless Services. “We understand Measure H as homelessness prevention.”
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Do the city council candidates support recalling Catherine Alvarez?

DOWNEY — With the Downey city council potentially headed towards a major shakeup over the course of the next six months, candidates were asked if they supported the recall of Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez. Below are their responses. District 4 candidates: Joaquin Beltran, Claudia Frometa, Juan Martinez. Joaquin...
DOWNEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

School Board Candidate Velázquez Campaign Adds More Endorsements

Dr. Yarma Velázquez announced three major endorsements to her campaign for Pasadena Unified School District 7. Election Day is November 8 with vote by mail ballots expected to begin arriving at homes beginning the week of October 10th. Congressmember Chu said, “I am proud to endorse Yarma Velázquez for...
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

375,541 SQFT Shopping Center in Lancaster Trades in $45.25MM Deal

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has completed the sale of Valley Central, a 375,541-square-foot community shopping center in Lancaster, California. The property traded for $45.25 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the undisclosed seller. The property...
LANCASTER, CA

