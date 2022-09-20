ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup

Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Mashed

The State That Has The Most Walmarts

No matter where you go or how far you drive, you'll almost always come across a Walmart in your travels. If you drive from the East Coast to the West Coast you'll see that familiar big-box store everywhere from huge urban centers to the outskirts of rural developments. With over 4,742 stores in the United States (via Statista), the company seems to serve as some kind of symbol of consumer unity for the American people. People from all walks of life and all regions shop there, making it akin to a modern-day melting pot of cultures and tastes.
Motley Fool

Walmart's Brilliant Beef Move Could Make the Stock Sizzle

Walmart's equity investment in a Nebraska-based beef processing outfit isn't its first, and probably not its last. The company has consistently been securing more control over its supply of several categories of consumer goods. This degree of product control provides and edge over the retailer's competitors. You’re reading a free...
The US Sun

Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
The Hill

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
