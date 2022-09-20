Read full article on original website
click orlando
Citizens Insurance hits over 1M policies as Florida homeowners turn to last resort
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
WCJB
‘Roller coaster ride’ continues for Citizens Insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million...
DeSantis Focuses on Tax Relief for Parents and Pet Parents for '23
Governor also wants a one-year tax holiday on household items under $25
wmfe.org
Drivers may get money back in their tank during the Florida Gas Tax Holiday
Florida drivers will soon save a bit at the pump. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act, which does away with the gas tax for the entire month of October. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with University of Central Florida’s Institute for...
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
WCJB
Upcoming November ballot will include Amendment 1, addressing raising homes and flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Amendment One, part of efforts to address the effects of rising sea levels and climate change, is aimed largely at helping property owners who elevate all or parts of their homes. The amendment will be on the November 8th ballot. If approved by voters, such improvements would not be considered in determining assessed values. Elevation work would require meeting National Flood Insurance Program and Florida Building Code standards. The proposal was placed on the ballot by the state legislature. Representative Linda Chaney sponsored the measure. She feels homeowners should be incentivized for taking proactive measures against rising seas.
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota officials to consider a Tesla expansion
Tesla is on its way to expanding in Sarasota. Sarasota County officials and documents confirmed a special exception petition for a new Tesla facility was recommended for approval Aug. 4. The Sarasota County Commission will consider the petition Oct. 11. Tesla, an electric vehicle company owned by Elon Musk, also...
10 interesting Florida quick facts
Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.
Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
iheart.com
3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey
TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
Florida bar exam passage rate lowest in decade, says new report
People who took the Florida Bar exam for the first time in July posted the lowest passage rate for July test-takers in a decade, a review of the data by The News Service of Florida shows. STORY: Fight over Florida prosecutor suspended by Desantis headed to trial. The Florida Board...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Work at home’ option is playing out in housing market
There’s barely a news cycle that goes by without someone trying to pin down what’s happening in the housing market. One thing’s for sure, though, the option to work remotely has had an impact on housing markets, according to Brad Phillips, a senior vice president for American Mortgage Service Co., based in Cincinnati.
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
1st Mushroom Dispensary in the US is TAMPA, Florida
If you take a leisurely stroll down Florida’s Historic Ybor City you will come across cigar rollers working diligently in the store front windows, tattoo shops, New York Style Pizzerias, and … a “Mushroom Dispensary” might catch your eye…. Chillum, which boast that they are the...
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
Longboat Observer
City approves $3.2 million Bayfront Park splash pad
With a new budget reflecting the return of a previously removed shade structure, the Sarasota City Commission on Monday approved replacing the splash pad and playground at Bayfront Park. The centerpiece of the $3.22 million playground renovation is the splash pad, which will be new from below the ground up....
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
