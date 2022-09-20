Read full article on original website
Related
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
CNET
FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers
Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
TechCrunch
IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors
Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
India proposes to regulate internet communication services
The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
FTC Says It Will ‘Crack Down’ on Gig Companies That Mislead Their Workers
The Federal Trade Commission adopted a new policy Friday that will “crack down” on companies taking advantage of their gig workers, according to an FTC press release. The policy aims to protect gig workers from deception about pay or benefits, diminished bargaining power, and a highly competitive market.
Businesses Need to Rethink Lead Management. Here's How Tech Can Help.
Today's buyer journeys have become increasingly self-directed. Marketing and sales teams need to anticipate buyer needs and curate personalized interactions — and these technology solutions can help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Health apps share your concerns with advertisers. HIPAA can't stop it.
Digital health care has its advantages. Privacy isn't one of them. In a nation with millions of uninsured families and a shortage of health professionals, many of us turn to health-care apps and websites for accessible information or even potential treatment. But when you fire up a symptom-checker or digital therapy app, you might be unknowingly sharing your concerns with more than just the app maker.
Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’
A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
bloomberglaw.com
Post-Dobbs, Your Private Data Will Be Used Against You
In the past few years, state legislatures have taken the promising step of passing comprehensive consumer privacy laws. Many courts have started viewing privacy violations as real harms that deserve compensation, and massive judgments have been won against companies responsible for those harms. Too often, philosophical debates over privacy distract...
LAW・
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple Insider
Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A class action suit has been filed against Meta, claiming that Facebook and InstagramiOS apps circumvented App Tracking Transparency in order to illegally continue tracking users without permission.
LAW・
under30ceo.com
Top Tips for Website Development Freelancers to Source New Clients
As a freelancer, you have ample opportunities. Especially those on the internet. With places like Fiverr and Upwork, it can be a crowded and competitive industry. This is especially true for those in website development. Website development requires several niche skills as well as a creative mindset. It may feel...
AI generated images face Getty ban as privacy and ownership concerns grow
The company believes AI generated images may lead to a legal challenge of some sort.
International Business Times
New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers
In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
STAR: The Best Framework for Answering Behavioral Questions in Tech Interviews
Behavioral interview questions are a staple of modern tech interviews. Despite being much less technical than coding or system design questions, for example, they are just as influential on who gets a job offer at the end of the hiring process. A behavioral interview question, as the name suggests, is...
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
JOBS・
Comments / 0