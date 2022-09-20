ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
CNET

FTC Takes Aim At Companies Deceiving and Exploiting Gig Workers

Gig workers have been driving passengers around, shopping for goods and delivering dinners for years, often putting their safety at risk without getting the benefits of full-time employees. Now, the Federal Trade Commission has clarified its policies for companies in the so-called gig economy that deceive and exploit their workers.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors

Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’

Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- The digitalization of quality management systems, which play a key and determining role in consumers’ purchasing decisions as well as providing audit security for regulatory compliance, has accelerated. In a survey on the cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors, 56% of consumers were found to expect companies to have already digitalized their quality management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005048/en/ Quality Management SaaS application QMex rolled out to six countries (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

India proposes to regulate internet communication services

The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Economy
SFGate

Health apps share your concerns with advertisers. HIPAA can't stop it.

Digital health care has its advantages. Privacy isn't one of them. In a nation with millions of uninsured families and a shortage of health professionals, many of us turn to health-care apps and websites for accessible information or even potential treatment. But when you fire up a symptom-checker or digital therapy app, you might be unknowingly sharing your concerns with more than just the app maker.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’

A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Post-Dobbs, Your Private Data Will Be Used Against You

In the past few years, state legislatures have taken the promising step of passing comprehensive consumer privacy laws. Many courts have started viewing privacy violations as real harms that deserve compensation, and massive judgments have been won against companies responsible for those harms. Too often, philosophical debates over privacy distract...
LAW
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A class action suit has been filed against Meta, claiming that Facebook and InstagramiOS apps circumvented App Tracking Transparency in order to illegally continue tracking users without permission.
LAW
under30ceo.com

Top Tips for Website Development Freelancers to Source New Clients

As a freelancer, you have ample opportunities. Especially those on the internet. With places like Fiverr and Upwork, it can be a crowded and competitive industry. This is especially true for those in website development. Website development requires several niche skills as well as a creative mindset. It may feel...
INTERNET
International Business Times

New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers

In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
