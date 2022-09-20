ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

St. Mary Medical Center to host Stroke Symposium

Are you or someone you love at risk for having a stroke? Do you want to learn more about the disease and how to prevent it? Community Healthcare System will host the “Time is Brain” Stroke Symposium from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart.
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Crown Point's local, multidisciplinary care credited with saving man's life

As a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, John Oakley lives by the motto, “A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many.”. That same approach by a multidisciplinary team at Franciscan Health Crown Point is being credited with saving the 67-year-old Sauk Village man’s life, allowing him to spend more time supporting the charitable efforts of the Chicago Heights Moose Lodge.
CROWN POINT, IN
Munster, IN
Munster, IN
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Indiana RDA's Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships

Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
GARY, IN
Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action

Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
GARY, IN
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life

(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
CROWN POINT, IN
#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans

Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
LOWELL, IN
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
RIVERDALE, IL

Community Policy