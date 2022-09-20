Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
nwi.life
Tom Lower: Hospital volunteer celebrates reinvigorated life through orthopedic care
Wearing a bright red coat adorned with military and patriotic pins, hospital volunteer Tom Lower stands to. greet people walking through the doors of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center. “Hello there,” he says, taking a few steps. “How can I help you?”. Small acts of standing and walking...
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center to host Stroke Symposium
Are you or someone you love at risk for having a stroke? Do you want to learn more about the disease and how to prevent it? Community Healthcare System will host the “Time is Brain” Stroke Symposium from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart.
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s local, multidisciplinary care credited with saving man’s life
As a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, John Oakley lives by the motto, “A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many.”. That same approach by a multidisciplinary team at Franciscan Health Crown Point is being credited with saving the 67-year-old Sauk Village man’s life, allowing him to spend more time supporting the charitable efforts of the Chicago Heights Moose Lodge.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Loyola volleyball player survives rare neurological disorder FIRES
Doctors call her survival story "one in a million."
indianapublicradio.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
nwi.life
Don Quijote Restaurante Brings Awareness and Support to the Table for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County
The Don Quijote Restaurante Benefit Dinner, held on August 14, brought. together nearly one hundred donors to help raise funds for the VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County program, a division of VNA Hospice NWI. The event was a tremendous success and raised $50,000 to support local seniors. Don...
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships
Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
nwi.life
Thomas Dodge’s Joe Heisler: Sales associate, fisher, team player
It started as a love for cars. Then, it started as a job as a porter at a Region dealership. Now, Joe Heisler is in his 19th year at Thomas Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Highland. Heisler began his career with Thomas Dodge in the early 2000s. Over the years,...
DuPage Senior Citizen Council hosting dance party Thursday in Glen Ellyn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another chance for seniors to bust a move in the western suburbs.The DuPage Senior Citizen Council is hosting a dance party Thursday afternoon. 750 seniors are invited to cut a rug at the Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Anyone 60 years and older can get in for free. For those who are younger, entrance is $7.
Steelworker dies after getting injured while on the job
A steelworker who was injured last week in a workplace accident in Northwest Indiana has died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Osika, 44 died of Schererville died Saturday afternoon at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
nwi.life
Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action
Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
I finally was able to get the answer that I was looking for in regards to if Gene and Jude‘s hotdogs were moving or closing. In my last article, I explained that I was at an influencer event in Chicago.
Is The COVID Pandemic ‘Over,' as Biden Says? Chicago Experts Weigh In
After making headlines with comments that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is over, President Joe Biden is being taken to task by doctors who say that such language could paint an overly-rosy picture of the situation as the fall and winter months approach. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Lowell High School is full of coffee beans
Lowell High School (LHS) welcomed guest speaker Damon West earlier this month, on September 7. With him, he brought the powerful message of the coffee bean to the whole school and community. West was someone who seemingly had it all growing up. He was en route to having a professional...
nwi.life
Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.
On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
