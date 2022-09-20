Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Yakima Deputies On Leave After Thursday Shooting
A man fleeing from authorities was shot dead in the 500 block of North McKinley Road near Wapato early Thursday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say the shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. Authorities say deputies tried to contact a person wanted...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots And Kills Man In Cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Police say a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the deputy had tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. Thursday and began a pursuit.
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
Yakima Authorities Warn of Phone Scam
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
nbcrightnow.com
Burn ban to be lifted in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is lifting the county-wide burn ban issued August 5, starting at the beginning of September 22. The decision follows agreement among local officials that multiple factors have reduced fire danger in the county. Some factors considered include the lower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scammers impersonate Yakima County sergeant, contact community members
YAKIMA, Wash. — Community members across the region are reporting fake calls from someone impersonating Sgt. William Boyer from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The real law enforcement are taking to the internet with an important message: they will not call you to solicit money!. According to a...
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot suspect in Wapato corn field
WAPATO, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect Thursday while responding to an incident in Wapato. YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said the incident occurred in the early morning in the 500-block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Information about the events leading up to the shooting was not immediately available. “As a result, a suspect was...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Wapato Early Thursday
The case is being turned over to the Yakima County SIU, or Special Investigations Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has released some information about the incident. Casey Schilperoort of the YCSO stated Deputies were involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 500 block of North McKinley Road in Wapato. Specifics of the case were not released except that it was an Officer-involved shooting.
You Can Find This Yummy Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream in Yakima Here
This Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream I found is so yummy that I have got to rave about it. I found the lemon cheesecake in a grocery store in Yakima and it is so delicious that I am afraid it will be pulled off the shelves. It seems whenever I fall in love with something, it disappears or is no longer available.
Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
KATU.com
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
Ellensburg security camera shows vehicle fleeing from a hit-and-run
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police and traffic investigators are turning to the community for help tracking down the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a collision early in the morning on September 18, 2022. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department,...
Yakima Teen Facing Charges After Shooting and Crash
A 17-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash on Friday is now sitting in the Yakima Juvenile Jail facing a charge of Vehicular Homicide. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says the teen is a well known gang member in Yakima who was driving an Audi Friday night fleeing from a shooting at a downtown intersection when he crashed into a vehicle at North 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. A mother and daughter were killed in the crash. Seely says they believe the teen was traveling on Lincoln Avenue between 60 and 70 mph when he crashed happened.
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0