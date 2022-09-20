ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Funny Thing
2d ago

Inslee has lied time after time to educators, and state workers. And you idiots keep voting for him. LOL ! Stop listening to the union’s.

You gotta be baggin me
2d ago

This is an InSleasy specialty! Promise support, them hide in the basement after they are stupid enough to vote him in! He’s already added .53 to the gas tax in Jan, (1.02) per gallon tax on top of inflation. Now he is working to pay State employees less, even though there is a massive infrastructure bill that could help pay more to State employees. (While it bankrupts our kids but), soon to follow will be an income tax and even less pay to the pockets of “WA tax payers” not Washingtonians…Dumbest resident name ever! Unions will pad their pay and accept less for workers, its a Union thing!

Michael Griffin
2d ago

you need to get rid of that idiot, but you keep voting him back in, you need to have your brains adjusted. he's destroying you in your environment you live in

State Employees Likely to Get $1,000 Bonuses for COVID Booster, Raises

Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot under a tentative agreement between the state and the largest union representing state workers. The deal, between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees, also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in...
Washington physician has license suspended over alleged unjustified vaccine exemption waivers

The Washington Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery has suspended the license of osteopathic physician Anna Elperin, DO, for allegedly issuing COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without medical justification, the Washington State Department of Health said Sept. 21. Olympia, Wash.-based Dr. Elperin's license was restricted in December 2021 under the same charges....
Inslee Says Nordic Trip Produces Results

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says his Nordic trade mission is getting answers and results. This week, he visited Sweden, Finland, and Norway meeting with political leaders and businesses. The Governor says he talked with six businesses that are interested in possibly doing business with Washington state. Inslee also saw electric-powered ferry technology. Washington wants to eventually convert its ferries to electric power. Inslee says he received a clear message from businesses to find ways to accelerate the permitting process.
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
Which Books Are Banned, Challenged in Washington?

An unprecedented wave of book bans is sweeping across the U.S., according to experts who track book bans and challenges at PEN America and the American Library Association. In a preliminary report released on Sept. 16 tracking book challenges so far in 2022, the ALA reports that there were 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources through Aug. 31. In that same period, a whopping 1,651 unique titles were targeted.
Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife plans prescribed fires in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to begin its annual prescribed fires across Eastern Washington in October, if conditions allow. Prescribed fires are a forest management practice that agencies use to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires in certain areas. WDFW does prescribed burns in wildlife areas where animals may be threatened.
