Mad magazine returns to celebrate its 70th birthday

Mad magazine, America’s journal of adolescent satire, turns 70 this year. The publication will come out of hiatus on Oct. 4 for an anniversary edition headlined by tributes from Jordan Peele and “Weird Al” Yankovic, as well as the “Usual Gang of Idiots” who still carry on the magazine’s many absurd traditions.
'Untold History' Sneak Peek: How 'The Challenge' Made An Immediate Impact

The Challenge would not be the series it is today if it were not for five Real World alums (Eric Nies from Real World: New York, Jon Brennan from Real World: Los Angeles, Rachel Campos from Real World: San Francisco, Cynthia Roberts from Real World: Miami and Sean Duffy from Real World: Boston) "picked for the ride of their lives." And, as creator Jon Murray explains in the sneak peek from The Challenge: Untold History, below, the impact was immediate.
Simon McBride announced as Deep Purple's new permanent guitarist

"Simon’s playing is up there with the greats," the classic rock titans said in a statement welcoming him permanently into the fold. Deep Purple have announced that Simon McBride – who the band hired in March as a stand-in electric guitar player to replace Steve Morse, who took leave from the classic rock titans for family reasons – has fully joined the band as their permanent guitarist.
Mariah Carey's secret 1995 alt-rock album may finally enter the spotlight

Despite being synonymous with the literal spirit of Christmas today, Mariah Carey didn’t always stay the pop-princess, radio-friendly course. If you’re thinking “I’ll believe it when I see it,” now actually may be the perfect moment: it appears Carey stands to bring one of her most subversive works to the public after almost 30 years, a project her label purposefully tried to bury. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Carey reveals she’s found a version of the mythical 1995 alt-rock album she once believed lost, and has plans to release it to the public.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
When the Wind Forgets Your Name

Doug Martsch remains committed to deflating his own myth. For decades the Built to Spill frontman has shot down any suggestion that he’s a particularly notable songwriter or a great musician. “I’m not very good at guitar playing,” he insisted in a recent interview, his latest effort to downplay the achievement of architecting three of the defining indie rock albums of the 1990s. Whatever greatness fans hear in his music, Martsch contends he doesn’t.
Remixed "Revolver" to reveal new layers of the Beatles' extraordinary musical powers

This week, producer Giles Martin held a listening session at New York City's Republic Studios, where he unveiled his remixed version (prepared with engineer Sam Okell) of the Beatles' legendary "Revolver" album. As the key feature of an upcoming boxed set, slated for release on October 28, the remixed "Revolver" is a revelation made explicitly possible by recent advances in sonic technology.
