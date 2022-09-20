ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Baby Blessings Program Distributes Diapers and Other Essentials

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtHh9_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GldNG_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTKP5_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaKsM_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYiFD_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hjy9Z_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOlVo_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSVXc_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAtHl_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcXui_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptyil_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynR5E_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcgd0_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKxqF_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MY3Rd_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUCg2_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyiEE_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCyGK_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjHH4_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtEhY_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxOnx_0i36Yz1r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcYde_0i36Yz1r00

Scores of parents lined up at Huntington Assembly of God Tuesday to pick up diapers, clothing and toys for their children.

The Baby Blessings program is run by Helping Hand Rescue Mission at the church every third Tuesday of the month.

Volunteers assisted mothers who were carrying babies and pushing strollers as they looked over tables packed with goods for items they needed for their children.

The Allied Foundation of Melville bolstered the diaper supply this month. Heather Edwards, executive director of the organization, said, “We’re here with Helping Hand and Family Service League to  not only bring awareness that diaper need is a significant problem, that families can’t afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and heatlhy, we’re here to change that.”

The foundation works with organizations to provide support, and has distributed over 2 million diapers across Long Island since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic.



Comments / 1

Related
HuntingtonNow

Organizations Boost Food Drive, Backpack Collection

PSEG-LI said Thursday that it had raised the equivalent of 42,616 meals through its Power to Feed Long Island campaign. At an announcement in Melville, the company said that 14,897 pounds of food was collected at the six sites, along with $13,367 collected online and in cash donations and gift cards.
MELVILLE, NY
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melville, NY
City
Huntington, NY
Huntington, NY
Society
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Animal shelter says to 'Adopt, don't shop'

On the lookout for a new, four-legged member of the family? Officials with the Town of Hempstead say you don’t have to look any further than its Wantagh-based animal shelter. Town officials have picked up and sheltered animals off the street since Woodrow Wilson was president, now housing dogs...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Diapers#Diaper#Essentials#Volunteers#Long Island#Charity#Baby Blessings Program#Huntington Assembly#The Allied Foundation#Heatlhy
Herald Community Newspapers

Family thanks cops who helped deliver baby

Nassau County first responders reunited with the newborn child and family they helped deliver this week. One month ago, the Moore family had their third child in their home with the help of two Nassau County officers and a medic. This week they reunited to thank them personally at the Police Headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House

Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
SMITHTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS New York

New Yorkers put a spin on traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes

NEW YORK -- The Jewish New Year begins Sunday night.Rosh Hashanah is two days long and celebrates the creation of the world, and some New Yorkers CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to are creating new experiences to celebrate seeing more family and friends again in person.Mark Strausman, chef and owner of Mark's Off Madison, makes a signature dish his grandmother always made on Rosh Hashanah. He says it's "kind of like a Jewish meatball," but it's actually stuffed cabbage."There's also raisins in the sauce because we want it nice and sweet," he said.Sweet for a "sweet" Jewish New Year ahead.Strausman, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Greek Fest in Greenlawn a Celebration of Heritage

Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church wrapped up its weekend-long celebration of Greek heritage on Sunday, drawing thousands of people to Greenlawn. Rides, Greek food, music and dancing and vendors were among the highlights in the swirl of festivities. Elected officials joined in the celebration, including Huntington Town Clerk Andrew Raia, Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman, Town Councilman Dave Bennardo, Suffolk Legislator Stephanie Bontempi and State Assemblyman Keith Brown.
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

4 Manhattan nursing home deaths tied to Legionnaires’ disease, 1 under investigation

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Five Manhattan nursing home residents with Legionnaires’ disease have now died, health officials said Thursday. Four of the five deaths were either because of or a consequence of Legionnaires’ disease, officials said. The cause of one death remained under investigation Thursday. A DOH spokesperson previously noted all of the deceased […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WTNH

Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Chalkbeat

Parent-teacher conferences in NYC schools remain virtual this year

New York City officials have pushed for the return of pre-pandemic life in schools, ending social distancing requirements, revoking mask mandates, and keeping buildings open. But one ritual won’t revert to normal this year: parent-teacher conferences. Those meetings must generally be held remotely and many caregivers are finding that other back-to-school events meant to introduce families to their children’s teachers are also being conducted online. Many schools are scheduled to host...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Chuck E Cheese, “Where a Kid Can be A Kid” Opens in Yonkers

Chuck E. Cheese, the nation’s No. 1 family entertainment Fun Center, opened its new Yonkers location on Sept. 15, at 1703-A Central Park Ave. Coming to Westchester County for the first time, children and families will get to experience a brand-new Chuck E. Cheese that offers the latest technology including new games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor and a 200-inch LED video wall.
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
890
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy