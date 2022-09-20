Baby Blessings Program Distributes Diapers and Other Essentials

Scores of parents lined up at Huntington Assembly of God Tuesday to pick up diapers, clothing and toys for their children.

The Baby Blessings program is run by Helping Hand Rescue Mission at the church every third Tuesday of the month.

Volunteers assisted mothers who were carrying babies and pushing strollers as they looked over tables packed with goods for items they needed for their children.

The Allied Foundation of Melville bolstered the diaper supply this month. Heather Edwards, executive director of the organization, said, “We’re here with Helping Hand and Family Service League to not only bring awareness that diaper need is a significant problem, that families can’t afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry and heatlhy, we’re here to change that.”

The foundation works with organizations to provide support, and has distributed over 2 million diapers across Long Island since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic.





