Clearwater, FL

The Associated Press

Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Patels relocate, expand international dental program in Clearwater

September 22, 2022 - Longtime philanthropists Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel plan to relocate and expand its International Dental Program from Fort Lauderdale to the Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. The international dental program at the campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. A celebratory event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the campus. “Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years,” Kiran said in a news release. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”
CLEARWATER, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today

Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

1st Mushroom Dispensary in the US is TAMPA, Florida

If you take a leisurely stroll down Florida’s Historic Ybor City you will come across cigar rollers working diligently in the store front windows, tattoo shops, New York Style Pizzerias, and … a “Mushroom Dispensary” might catch your eye…. Chillum, which boast that they are the...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Man Is Ready To Be The USA Mullet Champion

There can only be one. This Tampa Bay man is ready to be the USA’s Mullet Champion. The best thing is that you can help decide the winner. His name is Anchor Brant. He is hoping that his golden locks will propel him to the top so he will be the winner of the USA Mullet Championship. The USF student’s mullet started quite innocuously. “Over the pandemic, I thought no one was really going to see me, so I started growing it out,” Brant explained. “A bunch of people started talking to me about the mullet championship here in the U, S, of A. My mom sent me a link and said, ‘You know I’ll pay your entry fee for you as long as you get it in there.’ I entered and well, I guess I made it this far. Hopefully I can make it all the way to the finals.” Here’s what Brant’s mullet looks like:
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Beer spill closes lanes on I-75 north of Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several semitrailers Wednesday morning on I-75 in Hernando County may put a crimp in some folks’ weekend plans. Hundred of cases of beer have spilled onto the roadway. At least three trucks are involved in the crash. Traffic has shut down southbound traffic for several hours.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration

ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

3 Florida Airports Get High Marks in Passenger Survey

TAMPA -- Two Florida airports get high marks in a new traveler satisfaction survey. J.D. Power finds Tampa International has the highest satisfaction ranking among large North American airports. That's the category just below mega-airports such as Minneapolis-St. Paul or San Francisco, with between 10 and 33 million passengers per year.
TAMPA, FL

