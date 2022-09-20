Read full article on original website
Everything North Carolina coach Mack Brown said about Notre Dame football
North Carolina coach Mack Brown is a conflicted man a few days ahead of his team’s matchup against Notre Dame. On one hand, he said it shouldn’t be as hard for his players to learn a defensive system and execute it on the field as the Tar Heels have made it seem since he took over as head coach in 2019. On the other hand, Brown said it’s simply a sign of the times in college football.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap FSU, Preview USF
Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield, offensive coordinator Lance Taylor, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and wide receiver Braden Smith met with the media discuss their recent loss vs. Florida State, as well as their upcoming matchup vs. USF.
Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami
Smith offered praised for Johnson who made his first start as an Aggie on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Meyer Arizona State football coach speculation returns after Herm Edwards' firing
The Urban Meyer Arizona State football coaching speculation is back. Last month, Dan Patrick speculated that the ASU football team could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Meyer if the former Ohio State and Florida coach decided to get back into coaching (and if the Sun Devils fired Herm Edwards).
Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: Hykeem Williams Announces Decision Friday
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
Jeff Hafley, Boston College players speak on Florida State atmosphere and quarterback situation
The Eagles discuss the upcoming matchup with the Seminoles.
Why Alex Grinch will not leave USC to become Arizona State's next coach
The 2021 coaching carousel taught me — and a lot of other people who have been following college football for a long time — to never say never. What seemed absolutely ridiculous and highly implausible became reality, and not just once, either. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to coach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tommy Rees 'not proud of the language' used in Drew Pyne video from Notre Dame football's game vs. Cal
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ exchange with Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went viral over the weekend in the football team’s 24-17 win over Cal, which doubled as the first victory of the 2022 season. Pyne addressed the situation Saturday, and it was Rees’ turn this week.
Checking in on Georgia football transfers
How are Georgia football transfers performing during the 2022 college football season?. Numerous former Georgia Bulldogs are making big impacts at their new schools. Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers is Arkansas‘ leading receiver. Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber had a critical pick-six last week for the Gators. Tons of former...
Cal Football Notebook: Justin Wilcox Has No Answers on Offside Call at Notre Dame
Bears coach says he reached out to the NCAA head of officials, but no response.
Georgia's Safety Room May Be the Best in College Football
What does PFF grades have to say about Georgia's three safeties?
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North Texas
This year’s UNLV Football team isn’t the same as last year’s 2–10 version. First of all, they have a winning record. Secondly, they are literally not the same team. They made transfers a massive point of emphasis to improve the team’s size and speed.
Updated College Football Team Recruiting Rankings for 2023
We’re just over three months away from the early signing period opening for college football teams to officially land their verbal commitments as they’ll soon turn into the next stars for each respective team. There is meat left on the bone for plenty of teams across the country but how is the top-30 in terms of team rankings shaping up?
