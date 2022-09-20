North Carolina coach Mack Brown is a conflicted man a few days ahead of his team’s matchup against Notre Dame. On one hand, he said it shouldn’t be as hard for his players to learn a defensive system and execute it on the field as the Tar Heels have made it seem since he took over as head coach in 2019. On the other hand, Brown said it’s simply a sign of the times in college football.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO