Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Why Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags was allowed to practice while under investigation
DALLAS - Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was under investigation well before his arrest in connection with 11 patient emergencies and a doctor's death at the Baylor Scott & White North Dallas Surgicare Center. Ortiz was accused of negligence in 2020 at a Garland surgery center where he also...
Dallas Observer
New Lawsuit Filed Against Plano Woman Who Physically Attacked Four Indian Americans in a Viral Video
Bidisha Rudra was just wrapping up a night out with friends when a woman approached and began hurling racist insults at them. At the time, neither Rudra nor her friends could have known a video of what followed would make national headlines. “I hate you fucking Indians,” Esmeralda Upton yelled...
WFAA
2 men sentenced to prison for stealing guns from seller in Arlington parking lot, feds say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two men who officials say stole guns from a man in an Arlington parking lot have been sentenced to federal prison, Department of Justice officials announced Thursday. Cuedell Javon Henry, 20, and Tyrique Raashad Wesley, 25, were charged in July 2021, and they both pleaded guilty...
dmagazine.com
Watch: Surveillance Footage of Richardson Anesthesiologist Accused of Poisoning IV Bags
Dr. Raymond Ortiz was arrested last week after allegedly putting nerve-blocking agents into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, resulting in at least 12 cardiac complications and one death. Surveillance footage was entered into evidence at a hearing in a federal court in Dallas this week, which shows Ortiz allegedly placing an IV bag into a warmer in the hallway outside an operating room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott's terrorist declaration could help with North Texas' troubling trend of drug overdoses
DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott wants the feds to declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Deadly fentanyl continues to come across the Texas border. Four million pills were seized just last month. If the feds step in, it would mean a lot of additional resources and tools coming to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Timber Creek Student Armed With Loaded Gun Arrested, Faces Felony
A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday and is facing a felony and expulsion after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say. According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Irving police investigating use of force by officers while breaking up fight at high school
IRVING, Texas — Police in Irving are investigating officers' use of force during a fight at a high school on Wednesday, officials said. Police said officers assigned to Nimitz High School responded to a fight that broke out between several students in a lunch line. According to police, officers...
KSAT 12
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
Gunman gets 15 years for murder in wild 2019 gang shootout in Fort Worth
Fort Worth killer is going to prison for 15 years in a plea deal that ended his trial yesterday. The jury deciding Damorian Allen’s fate was already deliberating when his lawyers agreed to have Allen plead guilty of murde
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
wbap.com
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering With IV Bags Remains Behind Bars
The judge in the case said there is no combination of conditions that would “reasonably ensure the safety” of the community if Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr is let out on bail. Ortiz is jailed accused of injecting heart-stopping drugs into IV bags that were used on patients...
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
KTRE
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
Garland dad heartbroken after man accused of driving drunk and killing his daughter bonds out of jail
GARLAND, Texas — The man accused of driving drunk and killing a 13-year-old in Garland is out on bond. Brooklyn Moran was loved by so many in the soccer community. “Frustration. I really have no words,” said David Moran, Brooklyn’s Dad. David is heartbroken after he lost...
dallasexpress.com
Family: DA Creuzot Bears Responsibility for Violent Attack
Harold Stumpf was emotional speaking about his nephew’s attack this summer in South Dallas. The nephew suffered broken bones after being kicked in the torso area, as well as facial injuries and internal bleeding, Stumpf said. The 23-year-old spent several days recovering from his injuries in a local hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
Shooting in south Dallas leaves 2 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police say two are dead after a shooting in south Dallas.The shooting took place in the 2800 block of Casey St. Thursday evening.Police said when they arrived, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien was found shot multiple times. Lucien was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wounds. There is no word on the motive or the suspect. The Dallas Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or by email at kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov and to refer to case number 172681-2022.
Comments / 0