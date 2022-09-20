Read full article on original website
Yakima Police are planning a major traffic emphasis patrol later this month to help put a stop to drivers who speed through red lights in the city. The Yakima Police Department traffic unit was canceled last year because of a lack of officers but the chief says the department is slowly building back the unit because of the great need on city streets.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning a scammer is trying to impersonate a Sergeant in the office. Sheriff's officials say the scammer is calling people in Yakima saying he's Sgt. William Boyer. They say "Fake Boyer" is leaving voicemails saying he'd like to talk to you about an ongoing legal matter. If you call back the number you risk becoming a victim of a scam.
Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.
This Lemon Cheesecake Ice Cream I found is so yummy that I have got to rave about it. I found the lemon cheesecake in a grocery store in Yakima and it is so delicious that I am afraid it will be pulled off the shelves. It seems whenever I fall in love with something, it disappears or is no longer available.
It's National Celebrate your wife day in America, so let's celebrate the special ladies in our life with these three places in Yakima. Whether they love flowers, dancing, food, or all of the above we have the perfect list. Remember, that special someone in your life is there because they...
Maybe you have friends and family who have never been to Yakima. Perhaps you're interested in hiring a perfect job candidate from out of the area, who has either heard the worst or perhaps just doesn't know anything about Yakima. This video is a must-see. KING 5 TV in Seattle...
The Yakima County Jail was super busy this weekend with the Yakima Police Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office departments fighting crime and arresting people for all sorts of unlawful stuff. The criminal offenses that got nearly 30 folks locked up this weekend ran the gamut of everything from driving without license misdemeanors to the most bizarre violations like getting caught possessing drugs while locked up IN JAIL, which happens to be a felony.
The Central Washington State Fair is kicking off its first day, we were invited early to check out some of the attractions and get a first taste of some of the new foods this year. The whole time we were walking around I couldn't help but think "I would have loved this when I was a kid." This got us brainstorming the five biggest reasons your kids will love the fair this year.
Are you looking to bust a move, or just blow off some steam on the dance floor? Then we've got just the place for you, five in fact. People are still getting used to life after the pandemic, so we thought what better way to help you get back than naming off some great spots in Yakima.
You may not even notice it but it's an important part of the upcoming Central Washington State Fair. It's security and Yakima Police will be working closely with fair security to make sure your visit is fun and safe. Fair officials say they will still check for illegal items in purses and other things people carry into the event.
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Both of these Washington state restaurants, Matia and Off Alley, were named amongst USA's best "must-try" restaurants by the New York Times. Have you been to these 2 posh Washington restaurants yet?. Off Alley is located in Seattle and Matia Kitchen & Bar can be found in Eastsound, Washington, which...
Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.
It's time for the 61st annual Sunfair Parade in downtown Yakima on Saturday, September 24. The parade starts at 10:00 am and follows the same route starting at the corner of 16th and Yakima Ave and winding its way down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. The Sunfair Parade board selected...
Whether you're a professional or just an amateur Pool is a fun and exciting game for everyone. If you've never played let us convince you that this is a fun time for everyone. Growing up we had a family friend who owned a pool table, we found ourselves over there every day after school, it gave us something healthy and competitive to do.
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima begins on Friday, September 23rd and ends on Sunday, October 2nd. There is so much about this year’s fair to look forward to, from the food, to the concerts, cooking demonstrations, STEM exhibits, PBR Rodeo, livestock and agriculture exhibits, and what kids all over the Yakima Valley are looking forward to the most, THE RIDES AT THE FAIR!
The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 82 from State Route 823 from Selah will close to traffic Sunday night into Monday morning for paving operations. The closure doesn't happen until late Sunday night. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews plan to close the eastbound I-82 on-ramp at 11...
The Central Washington State Fair kicks off on Friday, September 23rd, and goes through Sunday, October 2nd. The food, the fun, the rides, the exhibits, and the entertainment is what we look forward to each fall. Entertainment Lineup at 2022 Central Washington State Fair in Yakima. The Toyota Concert Series...
