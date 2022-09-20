ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

Why millennials are the change that the enterprise space needs

Millennials are a force to be reckoned with; as of 2020, they are now the largest living adult generation in the U.S. As a result, they have far-reaching influence throughout the enterprise space. While there is no doubt that some of the improvements to customer experience have been made in...
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

What is a product manager, anyway?

Chances are you’ve heard the term “product manager” or one of its variations floating around. But what does being a “product manager” actually mean? In fact, product management is one of those positions that can mean very different things at different companies, or even different parts of the same company.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Three reasons why service businesses struggle and what to do about it

I believe managing service businesses has always been challenging, largely because their success criteria differ so starkly from those of pure product or manufacturing businesses. Consider that modern services organizations—whether 100% service or as-a-service, or a managed services component within a larger firm—run sophisticated initiatives that typically include a unique...
ECONOMY
#Business Transformation#Linus Business
Fast Company

How Sara Menker is forecasting supply chain disruption and helping businesses plan ahead

“Food shortage and climate change are already a problem,” says Sara Menker, and they’re “about to get worse.” As the founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, which combines agricultural and climate data with AI and machine learning to create models that predict the future of global food security, Menker understands, on a granular level, the scope of the problem. And she’s giving others the tools to solve it. Her 8-year-old company helps clients—government agencies, humanitarian organizations, banks like BNP Paribas, and conglomerates like Unilever and Yum Brands, “see around the corner and plan accordingly.”
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Bringing the cloud closer: how edge computing is unlocking speed and driving innovation

Edge computing is ushering in a new era of technology. Operating seamlessly with the cloud, the edge allows organizations to meet the challenge of this ever-more-connected world, where we are all reliant on applications that must function anywhere and everywhere. With the edge, the benefits of the cloud—lower costs, increased agility, ability to scale up and down as needed, faster innovation—can be extended from the cloud to the precise locations where they are needed most.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

These 3 unconventional leaders are reinventing the food industry

From ingredients and the curation of meals to the ways food gets distributed, the food industry is undergoing rapid change. And as three food industry innovators told audiences at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday, the only way to keep up is continuous reinvention. “We constantly innovate,” said Ethan...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

New Edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience – Innovating From Resources To Customers – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Why business leaders should take an active role in preserving democracy

Trust in various institutions has shifted over the past several years, said PR giant Edelman’s CEO Richard Edelman. While NGOs were the most trusted institution for almost two decades, Edelman’s yearly Trust Barometer survey shows that respondents now place the greatest amount of trust in business—over NGOs, government, and media.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How indie, BIPOC-owned beauty brands are shaping the future of retail

As consumers increasingly research the background of the products they love—including who founded the brand—retailers like Ulta, Sephora, and even Target have curated their inventories in response. Now their stores spotlight minority-owned brands, and they’ve formed programs to assist these founders. Sephora, one of the leading retailers...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals

Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Two of the brightest minds in business talk AI, infrastructure, and the economic outlook for 2023

“We are nowhere close to the 2008 financial crisis.”. These were among the insights that ping-ponged across the room when two of the brightest minds in business—former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and President Obama’s Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker—converged at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers

In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Do this one thing to sell more B2B

So how much? It’s a question we want to know or ask during every purchase. Buying clothes? You check the price tag. Getting a haircut? How much? The cost of a product or service plays a major role in a buying decision, yet B2B companies make a major mistake in not providing the cost of their product or service right up front. Start-ups and companies looking to scale should take note because not delivering price upfront is costing you considerable revenue.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

What the Adobe-Figma deal says about the future of deep collaboration

Adobe just announced its intention to buy Figma for $20 billion, which would be among the largest software acquisitions in history. More notable still is the timing and price paid: $20 billion represents more than 50 times the startup’s annual recurring revenue at a time when public comps are trading at around one-tenth of that level.
SOFTWARE

