Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Why millennials are the change that the enterprise space needs
Millennials are a force to be reckoned with; as of 2020, they are now the largest living adult generation in the U.S. As a result, they have far-reaching influence throughout the enterprise space. While there is no doubt that some of the improvements to customer experience have been made in...
Fast Company
What is a product manager, anyway?
Chances are you’ve heard the term “product manager” or one of its variations floating around. But what does being a “product manager” actually mean? In fact, product management is one of those positions that can mean very different things at different companies, or even different parts of the same company.
Fast Company
Three reasons why service businesses struggle and what to do about it
I believe managing service businesses has always been challenging, largely because their success criteria differ so starkly from those of pure product or manufacturing businesses. Consider that modern services organizations—whether 100% service or as-a-service, or a managed services component within a larger firm—run sophisticated initiatives that typically include a unique...
Fast Company
How Sara Menker is forecasting supply chain disruption and helping businesses plan ahead
“Food shortage and climate change are already a problem,” says Sara Menker, and they’re “about to get worse.” As the founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, which combines agricultural and climate data with AI and machine learning to create models that predict the future of global food security, Menker understands, on a granular level, the scope of the problem. And she’s giving others the tools to solve it. Her 8-year-old company helps clients—government agencies, humanitarian organizations, banks like BNP Paribas, and conglomerates like Unilever and Yum Brands, “see around the corner and plan accordingly.”
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
Fast Company
Bringing the cloud closer: how edge computing is unlocking speed and driving innovation
Edge computing is ushering in a new era of technology. Operating seamlessly with the cloud, the edge allows organizations to meet the challenge of this ever-more-connected world, where we are all reliant on applications that must function anywhere and everywhere. With the edge, the benefits of the cloud—lower costs, increased agility, ability to scale up and down as needed, faster innovation—can be extended from the cloud to the precise locations where they are needed most.
Fast Company
These 3 unconventional leaders are reinventing the food industry
From ingredients and the curation of meals to the ways food gets distributed, the food industry is undergoing rapid change. And as three food industry innovators told audiences at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday, the only way to keep up is continuous reinvention. “We constantly innovate,” said Ethan...
New Edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience – Innovating From Resources To Customers – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Why business leaders should take an active role in preserving democracy
Trust in various institutions has shifted over the past several years, said PR giant Edelman’s CEO Richard Edelman. While NGOs were the most trusted institution for almost two decades, Edelman’s yearly Trust Barometer survey shows that respondents now place the greatest amount of trust in business—over NGOs, government, and media.
Fast Company
How indie, BIPOC-owned beauty brands are shaping the future of retail
As consumers increasingly research the background of the products they love—including who founded the brand—retailers like Ulta, Sephora, and even Target have curated their inventories in response. Now their stores spotlight minority-owned brands, and they’ve formed programs to assist these founders. Sephora, one of the leading retailers...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
Fast Company
Two of the brightest minds in business talk AI, infrastructure, and the economic outlook for 2023
“We are nowhere close to the 2008 financial crisis.”. These were among the insights that ping-ponged across the room when two of the brightest minds in business—former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and President Obama’s Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker—converged at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York on Wednesday.
International Business Times
New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers
In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
3 Books to Help Entrepreneurs Generate Winning Employee Cultures
Authoritative guides for creating corporate environments that don't just attract workers, but retain them.
Fast Company
Do this one thing to sell more B2B
So how much? It’s a question we want to know or ask during every purchase. Buying clothes? You check the price tag. Getting a haircut? How much? The cost of a product or service plays a major role in a buying decision, yet B2B companies make a major mistake in not providing the cost of their product or service right up front. Start-ups and companies looking to scale should take note because not delivering price upfront is costing you considerable revenue.
Fast Company
‘It’s about showing up in the community authentically:’ How heritage brands stay relevant
Pan Am, Kodak, Tower Records. All once iconic brands that have long since lost their luster. So how do companies and organizations make sure their names aren’t only mentioned as a relic of the past? How do heritage brands stay relevant?. That was the question at the heart of...
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Fast Company
What the Adobe-Figma deal says about the future of deep collaboration
Adobe just announced its intention to buy Figma for $20 billion, which would be among the largest software acquisitions in history. More notable still is the timing and price paid: $20 billion represents more than 50 times the startup’s annual recurring revenue at a time when public comps are trading at around one-tenth of that level.
