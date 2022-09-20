ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David & Tamela Mann Talk ‘Overcomer’ Deluxe, ‘The Color Purple Musical’ & More

By Get Up!
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5T0u_0i36IRdv00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Today, two of our favs joined us at the Get Up Church! David & Tamela Mann stopped by to drop off her new single “Finished.” When describing the song, Tamela told Erica and GRIFF. “This song means completing the work that God has started in us. A lot of times, we begin things that we don’t complete, and it’s never too late as I always say until we’re dead. As long as we’re giving our all to God and asking the Lord to complete the work. Given an over to him. He can finish it.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen To “Finished” Below

Tamela also spoke on the deluxe release of her album “Overcomer” which includes the track “Superheroes Prayer” featuring Yolonda Adams. David sheds light on his wife’s “nervousness” in the studio with the Gospel legend. We also get some insight into Tamela’s role in the musical version of the “Color Purple” movie and more!

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW


READ SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS BELOW

David & Tamela on “Superheroes Prayer” with Yolanda Adams

Tamela: You know, the Overcomer,” I’m excited because I did some collaborations this time, and I had never done before and I did “Superheros Prayer” with Yolanda Adams, and that was amazing for me to be in there with, I call her a GOAT. You know, God is one of the GOATS of gospel music, and one of our legends and it was just such a blessing to just be in the studio with her and Kirk (Franklin) wrote and Produced a song.

David: You should have seen in the studio she was nervous. She was a nervous wreck.

Tamela: It’s different when you just in there by yourself. But yeah, be with someone that I had never did a collaboration and to do with her. Really honestly, I’m always nervous when I’m getting ready to sing anyway, but I was super nervous to be in there with her.

Tamela on “The Color Purple Musical”

Tamela: Yes, filming is finished. I just finished mid July. But it was amazing. Just to see the cast and yeah, I was shot and in the 1920s. I’m playing the First Lady. It was just so funny to me because of all the clothes that we that they was wearing back in the day. And you know was hot. We have right now but I know it was hot then, they ain’t had no air conditioning. It was just so amazing for the whole cast to come together was so beautiful. Because just to be if actually the musical part of it for me to sing and dance is what’s gonna be the shocker.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
People

Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!

“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gospel Music#The Color Purple#Deluxe#Digital Want#The Get Up Church
Outsider.com

LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Martina McBride Speaks Out About ‘Monarch’ Role, Honoring Naomi Judd on Tour

Recently, we’ve witnessed a resurgence of 90s country. Young artists are digging deep into the well of the era for inspiration. Additionally, we’re seeing many of our favorite 90s country stars having big comebacks. One of those stars is Martina McBride. She’ll be at all of the shows on the Judds’ Final Tour. Also, Martina recently appeared on the pilot episode of Fox’s country music drama Monarch.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Latin Grammys: Bad Bunny Leads 2022 Nominations

Bad Bunny leads the list of nominees for the 2022 Latin Grammys with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his 11-week Billboard 200-topping Un Verano Sin Ti. The Latin Recording Academy announced Tuesday (Sept. 20) the complete list of nominations for their 23rd annual edition of the Latin Grammys, which are set to take place Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The Puerto Rican hitmaker is closely followed by Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who scored nine nods, including song of the year and best pop song for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Zach Williams Single Featuring Dolly Parton Goes Platinum

Congratulations to Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. Their single now is certified platinum. Dolly posted the news on her Instagram page, Thursday. She shared a photo of herself with Williams along with the caption:. “‘There Was Jesus” just became a certified platinum single! Thank you Zach Williams, it was an...
MUSIC
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

952
Followers
2K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy