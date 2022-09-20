Abdirahman “Abcos” Ahmed, the owner of Columbus’ popular Afra Grill, has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a $250 million pandemic relief fraud scheme. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants, alleging they stole millions of dollars that were meant to provide food to needy children during the pandemic. Federal officials are describing it as the largest COVID-19 relief fraud scheme to date. Ahmed, who owns property in Delaware County, was owner and operator of now-closed Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which allegedly “received more than $16 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The Columbus Dispatch has more here. Afra Grill first opened in 2020 at 1635 Morse Road, and the fast-casual East African eatery was named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants in 2021. This year, Ahmed opened a second Afra Grill location at Easton Town Center. We reached out to Ahmed, who often goes by "Chef Abcos,” but he has not yet responded.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO