Columbus, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant

P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Here at last: Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Columbus location next week

We’ve seen locations pop up all across the country over the past year, and it’s finally our turn. Columbus is getting a Dave’s Hot Chicken. The eatery, which was named America’s fastest-growing restaurant earlier this year by a Technomic study, will hold the grand opening of its first Columbus location on Sept. 30. Grand opening details are listed on the restaurant website, and a Dave’s Hot Chicken representative confirmed the opening.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Afra Grill Owner Faces Federal Charges; Wine Shop Coming to Linworth

Abdirahman “Abcos” Ahmed, the owner of Columbus’ popular Afra Grill, has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a $250 million pandemic relief fraud scheme. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants, alleging they stole millions of dollars that were meant to provide food to needy children during the pandemic. Federal officials are describing it as the largest COVID-19 relief fraud scheme to date. Ahmed, who owns property in Delaware County, was owner and operator of now-closed Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which allegedly “received more than $16 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The Columbus Dispatch has more here. Afra Grill first opened in 2020 at 1635 Morse Road, and the fast-casual East African eatery was named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants in 2021. This year, Ahmed opened a second Afra Grill location at Easton Town Center. We reached out to Ahmed, who often goes by "Chef Abcos,” but he has not yet responded.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in north Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Additional information was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
HILLIARD, OH
