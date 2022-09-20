Read full article on original website
PromoWest Productions provides Columbus concert-goers venue options to see their favorite artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
AROUSE student radio to host Welcome Back Show Saturday, spotlighting Columbus bandsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Londot earns consecutive Big Ten honors, helping Buckeyes become ‘complete team’The LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
Borrthday Bash Planned For Marysville’s American Giant
P.T. Barnum would be proud. Mr. Barnum, for those of you who are unfamiliar, was THE master showman/salesman/self-promoter of 19th-century America. Of course this was all well before smartphones, television, radio and motion pictures and for the most part even the phonograph, so when Mr. Barnum and his world of wonders came to town, it was an EVENT, and residents of large cities ate it up, as did the hicks in the sticks.
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Seven tips for Lost Lands Music Festival in Licking County
THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — From Apashe to Zubah and about 160 bands in between, the Lost Lands music festival near Thornville is open until Sunday. About 25,000 cars from all over the country — as well as people from Australia, Great Britain, and France — will travel toward Thornville and Legend Valley, where the Licking […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
614now.com
Here at last: Dave’s Hot Chicken opening first Columbus location next week
We’ve seen locations pop up all across the country over the past year, and it’s finally our turn. Columbus is getting a Dave’s Hot Chicken. The eatery, which was named America’s fastest-growing restaurant earlier this year by a Technomic study, will hold the grand opening of its first Columbus location on Sept. 30. Grand opening details are listed on the restaurant website, and a Dave’s Hot Chicken representative confirmed the opening.
Delaware County family to appear on Dr. Phil discussing hazing prevention
DELAWARE, Ohio — Shortly after the death of Stone Foltz, a student at Bowling Green State University and a pledge at Pi Kappa Alpha, his family said it was too early to tell his story. Now Shari and Cory Foltz, along with their children AJ and Jersey, speak at...
Ready to ‘call a strike,’ central Ohio union schedules one more negotiation with Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing Kroger employees said Wednesday that Kroger will come back and bargain, as both the grocery chain and union simultaneously take measures to prepare for a labor strike that could come. “We are working to secure a deal that works for them, and have scheduled a time to return […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Afra Grill Owner Faces Federal Charges; Wine Shop Coming to Linworth
Abdirahman “Abcos” Ahmed, the owner of Columbus’ popular Afra Grill, has been charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of a $250 million pandemic relief fraud scheme. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants, alleging they stole millions of dollars that were meant to provide food to needy children during the pandemic. Federal officials are describing it as the largest COVID-19 relief fraud scheme to date. Ahmed, who owns property in Delaware County, was owner and operator of now-closed Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which allegedly “received more than $16 million in fraudulent Federal Child Nutrition Program funds,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The Columbus Dispatch has more here. Afra Grill first opened in 2020 at 1635 Morse Road, and the fast-casual East African eatery was named one of Columbus Monthly’s Best New Restaurants in 2021. This year, Ahmed opened a second Afra Grill location at Easton Town Center. We reached out to Ahmed, who often goes by "Chef Abcos,” but he has not yet responded.
Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education head hours of public testimony on Tuesday on a resolution that could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to […]
Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' To Feature Columbus Restaurant
The mayor of Flavortown has returned to Columbus!
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says 'nobody expected' freshman RB TC Caffey to score long touchdown versus Toledo
Ryan Day described how Ohio State reacted to the unexpected touchdown run from freshman running back TC Caffey. In the 4th quarter, the game was already in Ohio State’s control and Caffey put the final touches on a blowout win over Toledo. It was an unbelievable play because it was expected to be stopped at the line of scrimmage.
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
“This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.”
Columbus men named in fraud scheme that took $250 million intended for hungry kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has charged two Columbus-area men with participation in a scheme to defraud $250 million from a child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The men are said to be part of a ring of 47 people now charged with federal crimes for their alleged roles in defrauding […]
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
columbusunderground.com
Two University District Church Properties for Sale
Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
1 dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after being shot in north Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Highfield Drive near Milton Avenue. The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Additional information was...
LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
