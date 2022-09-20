Read full article on original website
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
American just unveiled new business class seats for its future Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787 aircraft: Meet the stunning Flagship Suite
American's future Boeing 787 Dreamliners and long-haul Airbus A321XLRs will be premium-heavy to create a "private retreat in the sky."
Air France unveils new Business and Premium Economy Amenity Kits
With its La Premier amenity kit renewed, Air France is working down the cabin – this time taking focus on amenity kits in Business class and Premium Economy. Like most amenity kits, these will be offered in Business Class and Premium Economy on the airline long-haul segments. With reusability an important point, the kits have been developed with an eco-friendly approach so they can be kept, collected and reused after the flight.
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
dronedj.com
Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis
Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
insideevs.com
ONE Reveals High Energy Dense Anode-Free Battery Cell: 1,007 Wh/L
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, has unveiled a very interesting anode-free lithium-ion battery cell, with an exceptionally high energy density. The company claims that the 240 Ah prismatic anode-free cell, developed in-house, has a volumetric energy density of 1,007 Wh/l, which is probably the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced.
Sustainable fuel startup Air Company to sell to JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sustainable fuel startup Air Company has multi-year agreements to sell jet fuel made from captured carbon emissions to carriers JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Britain's Virgin Atlantic, the companies said on Thursday.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA Telesis Engine Services to support CFM56-7B Engines powering Lion Air Group Boeing 737NG fleet
GATES will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air. GA Telesis Engine Services (“GATES”) has entered into a long-term engine maintenance contract with Lion Air. According to the agreement signed between the two companies GA Telesis Engine Services will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet (including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air). In addition, it includes lease engine support, LLP management, and logistics support.
New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
Biofuels – and a broader bioeconomy – are key parts of New Zealand’s recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a plan to transform the forestry industry currently under consultation. A bioeconomy is heralded as an opportunity to replace imported fossil fuels with carbon-neutral domestic biofuels and to create higher-value products from plantation forestry (much of which is currently exported as unprocessed logs) while supporting carbon sequestration at the same time. New...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Qcells launches residential energy storage solution in the U.S.
SolarRecycle.org merges with The Atmosphere Conservancy Joining forces strengthens the team’s mission to foster a holistic approach to end-of-life solar solutions. Nearly one in ten K-12 schools have adopted solar energy Solar installations for public and private schools in the U.S. have tripled since 2015. Your school could benefit from it, too.
Sustainable jet fuel is taking off with commercial airlines
A snapshot from Air Company and US Air Force's SAF test flight. Air CompanyJetBlue, the US Air Force, and others are investing in a greener type of fuel.
US News and World Report
Ford Shuffles Management, Seeks New Global Supply Chain Head
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial...
L3Harris and Embraer to Develop New Agile Tanker via KC-390 to Support Air Force Operational Imperatives
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) today announced a partnership to develop an “Agile Tanker,” a tactical aerial refueling option to address the U.S. Air Force’s operational imperatives and joint force refueling requirements especially for contested logistics environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005265/en/ L3Harris Technologies and Embraer S.A. will develop tactical aerial refueling options to support the U.S. Air Force’s operational imperatives. (Photo: Business Wire)
