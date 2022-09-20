ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Nebraska’s first casino to open Saturday, pending license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska

SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Texas

A Nebraska inmate who went missing last year was arrested Tuesday in Texas. In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said LaJuan Jones was found at a family member's home in Dallas. He reportedly left the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln for a work assignment on Dec. 13,...
DALLAS, TX
Panhandle Post

🎥 Nebraska board rejects Jackson’s commutation request

LINCOLN — Without comment until long after a throng of supporters had departed, the Nebraska Board of Pardons on Monday rejected the commutation request of Earnest Jackson. Jackson’s supporters maintain that he has spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, that he wasn’t present when it happened and that he is victim of a horrible injustice.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Group: Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Earnest Jackson
Person
Doug Peterson
kmaland.com

Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service

LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Recession-proof? Work ethic, educated workforce may help Neb.

LINCOLN — Nebraska has weathered past recessions better than the rest of the country and might again, according to a leading state economist. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Thursday that Nebraska’s high rates of workforce participation and education should help the state fend off the effects of high inflation and an economic downturn.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#Pardons#Shooting#State Of Nebraska#Violent Crime#Republicans#Nebraska Examiner
News Channel Nebraska

Coolest thing made in Nebraska? Top eight for round two

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Round two of the first ever 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' tournament now has eight contestants. NE Manufacturing Alliance said that manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite Nebraska-made product in a head-to-head, bracket style competition through October 9. Online voting for the competition is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Two former Huskers earn spots on US national volleyball team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker volleyball players continue to be a mainstay on the U.S. national team. Rosters for the upcoming Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball Championship were announced Thursday. Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are among the 14 players on the U.S. team. Both Robinson...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy