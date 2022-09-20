Troubled beauty brand Revolution Beauty has said it will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough, as it warns over its full-year profits.Law firm Macfarlanes LLP and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance will begin an investigation into the business after its auditor, BDO, raised “serious concerns” over its inability to publish an audit report for the latest financial year.Revolution Beauty had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange at the end of August after its financial results were further delayed.The probe will also look into the validity of certain commercial arrangements that Revolution Beauty undertook,...

BUSINESS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO