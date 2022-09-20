Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance
Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
tipranks.com
Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It
Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Stanley Pays $35 Million SEC Fine Over Data Security (2)
Customer data remained on items resold at auction, agency says. allegations that one of its units failed to secure the personal data of millions of customers when replacing company hard drives and servers. The bank improperly disposed of thousands of devices and some were auctioned off online without checking that...
kitco.com
Institutional interest in crypto continues to rise amid struggling prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Nomura Holdings, one of Japan's largest investment banks, is the most recent firm to dive into crypto with...
Messari raises $35M to expand ‘Bloomberg of crypto’ ambitions
Not bad for a Two Bit Idiot. The “idiot” in question is Ryan Selkis, who uses the tongue-in-cheek monicker for his popular Twitter account, and who just raised a $35 million Series B round for Messari, the crypto data firm he founded in 2018. The funding round, led...
coinjournal.net
Crypto to hit literally billions of users by 2027, says Pantera Capital’s CEO
The cryptocurrency market has millions of users at the moment, but Pantera Capital’s CEO believes that the number will massively grow by 2027. Pantera CEO Dan Morehead told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday that he believes the cryptocurrency market would hit billions of users over the next few years.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday.
Motley Fool
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
The e-commerce giant will develop a user-interface prototype for a potential digital euro. Amazon's involvement in such a groundbreaking project adds yet another possible upside for its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
XRP Climbs 20% Over the Past Week, Despite Continued Volatility in the Crypto Sector
XRP's parent company Ripple filed a motion for summary judgement on the cryptocurrency's battle with the SEC. This motion seeks to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that previous token issuances were not securities offerings. The outcome of this case matters a great deal not only for XRP's value moving forward, but...
Revolution Beauty to undergo investigation into auditing failures
Troubled beauty brand Revolution Beauty has said it will undergo an investigation into its failure to complete its auditing quickly enough, as it warns over its full-year profits.Law firm Macfarlanes LLP and consultants Forensic Risk Alliance will begin an investigation into the business after its auditor, BDO, raised “serious concerns” over its inability to publish an audit report for the latest financial year.Revolution Beauty had its shares suspended from the London Stock Exchange at the end of August after its financial results were further delayed.The probe will also look into the validity of certain commercial arrangements that Revolution Beauty undertook,...
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase Global Stock Was Up Today
Investors seem mildly more optimistic today about the future gains of speculative cryptocurrency investments. Coinbase is making one of its cloud products available free to developers, which could spur growth in the space and for Coinbase Cloud. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Plus500 Appears Ambitious in 5-Year Plan
Plus500, an interbank and CFDs dealer, announced its updated five-year strategy this Tuesday, with an iterative annualized order to pay the future of roughly $500M. The figure will be attained by broadening current products, introducing new products, increasing customer interaction, and moving into new geographic regions, including the United States.
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’
True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
