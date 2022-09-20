Read full article on original website
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, airlifted to Harborview Medical Center
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla on Thursday. WSP has the suspect in custody. The trooper has not been identified yet. According to WSP, a car...
Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. While the trooper was en route to a fixed wing air ambulance to take him to Harborview, a convoy of first responders followed. Around 12 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, followed the transport.
