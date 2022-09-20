Read full article on original website
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
epicstream.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
‘Andor’: The 12-Hour Movie Comes for Star Wars
In the press notes for Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, star Diego Luna says he was attracted to reprise his role from Rogue One as Rebel spy Cassian Andor “because I was told it will be a 12-episode series that will be as much like a film as it can be.” Later, he says, “It feels like we are making a very long movie.” This is a depressingly common sentiment in TV these days, suggesting one or two things. Somehow, 20-plus years after The Sopranos elevated the idea of what television storytelling could be, film people are still...
Star Trek: Discovery Reveals First Look And New Details For Thrilling Adventure Coming In Season 5
Star Trek: Discovery is currently in production mode for Season 5, and after a tremendously epic end to Season 4, fans are no doubt eager for Captain Michael Burnham’s next big adventure to begin. It looks like showrunner Michelle Paradise has something quite large indeed in store for Season 5, as the first image and synopsis tease an massive mission filled with mystery and danger.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Director Weighs in on Franchise's Future After Hulu Reboot
The Hellraiser franchise is set to make a major return next month when director David Bruckner's adaptation of the original The Hellbound Heart novella from Clive Barker lands on Hulu, and while that new film has yet to be unveiled, the filmmaker says he would be "honored" to get to tell more stories in this universe. As compared to other iconic horror franchises in which there are often long-running narratives, the nature of Hellraiser allows for each installment to be a reinvention, with each chapter not only being viewed as a sequel but also as a standalone story, so while Bruckner has more ideas for future adventures, he would also be excited to see what other filmmakers do with the concept. The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.
Where to Watch Prequel Series ‘Andor’ and Catch Up on the Entire ‘Star Wars’ Universe Online
The Star Wars saga continues in Andor, the newest original series that expands on the sci-fi franchise’s universe. Out today on Disney+, the series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a reprisal of his role in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Already renewed for a second season, the Disney+ show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and explores Cassian’s path to becoming a Rebel Alliance hero. Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw and Kyle Soller also star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Star Fiona Shaw Enjoys Her "Reckoning" Line, Too'Andor' Star...
Review: ‘Andor’ may be best ‘Star Wars’ series yet
In the opening moments of the new Disney+ series “Andor,” a feeling of déjà vu envelops the viewer. Given the show’s “Star Wars” pedigree (it’s a prequel to the prequel film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), that certainly makes sense.
ComicBook
Barbarian Review: A Creepy Descent Into Horror Fun
Barbarian is a unique horror movie experience in that can't really be discussed without ruining the experience (good or bad) for the viewer. The tagline is simple enough, "A woman staying at an AirBnB discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems;" what can be said about it without any risk of spoilers is that writer/director Zach Cregger takes that starting point and makes an ambitious swing for horror-movie greatness with his debut feature. And, depending on crowd reactions to the many twists and turns this film takes (literally and figuratively) before the end, Cregger may have achieved something that will leave a mark on the horror genre.
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Star Wars Andor streaming guide: release date, cast, trailers
The new Star Wars series is ready to stream now.
Is Andor Actually a Planet? We Have All the 'Star Wars' Answers You Desire
On Sept. 21, prepare yourselves to witness the beginning of the rebellion with Andor. The highly anticipated Disney Plus original series, which is slated for a generous three-episode premiere, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and "follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire," according to the official synopsis.
Engadget
'Cyberpunk 2077' is a hit on Steam again thanks to its Netflix anime spinoff
CD Projekt Red has managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice. With nearly 80,000 concurrent Steam players at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. While it’s a far cry from the more than one million people that played the game on PC following its troubled launch, it’s still more interest than the game has seen in more than a year.
She-Hulk Director on Episode 5's 'Missing' Bonus Scene, What Was Left on Cutting Room Floor
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s latest episode had a mid-credits teaser… and yet didn’t. Meaning, after Episode 5 ended, there was no live-action tag nor outtakes — though among the the courtroom sketch artist-style illustrations that serve as a backdrop for the end credits, we got to “see” Nikki accompany Pug on his hunt for coveted Iron Man Three sneakers. Spied among the wall of drip on display, it was easy to spot footwear inspired by the costumes of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the X-Men’s Cyclops, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four’s The Thing — among others. TVLine asked Anu Valia, the...
ComicBook
She-Hulk's New Villain Was First Teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chock-full of origin stories, none have taken shape quite like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ exclusive series bringing the superhero genesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life. Along the way, the series has played with the past, present, and future of the MCU and even larger Marvel Comics canon in some wild ways — and the show's newly-released sixth episode was no exception. The episode laid the groundwork for an unexpected villain group to pop up on the series — a group that, oddly enough, was briefly referenced almost a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Lightyear's Sox Comes to Life as LEGO in Timelapse Video From D23 (Exclusive)
One of the breakout stars of Pixar's Lightyear was the adorable Sox, the feline companion of Buzz, with attendees at the D23 Expo earlier this year getting to see an impressive recreation of Sox made out of LEGO bricks. Whether you got to see the statue in person or merely saw Sox take over social media, we have an exclusive timelapse video of how the impressive construction came together, which you can check out above. Lightyear is available now to stream on Disney+ and is also available on 4K UltraHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD with a variety of special features.
