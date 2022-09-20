The Hellraiser franchise is set to make a major return next month when director David Bruckner's adaptation of the original The Hellbound Heart novella from Clive Barker lands on Hulu, and while that new film has yet to be unveiled, the filmmaker says he would be "honored" to get to tell more stories in this universe. As compared to other iconic horror franchises in which there are often long-running narratives, the nature of Hellraiser allows for each installment to be a reinvention, with each chapter not only being viewed as a sequel but also as a standalone story, so while Bruckner has more ideas for future adventures, he would also be excited to see what other filmmakers do with the concept. The new Hellraiser lands on Hulu on October 7th.

