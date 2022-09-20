Read full article on original website
Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry
ABBEVILLE — A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cypress Funeral home (206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, La. 70555), honoring the life of Paul Anthony (Tony) Landry, 68. Landry was born on February 19, 1954, to Adam Dalton...
Erath has new homecoming rules
ERATH - When it is homecoming in Erath, the town and the schools go all out. Superintendent Tommy Byler. who taught and coached at Erath High for years, is aware of what happens for homecoming in Erath. This year there will be slight changes in school visitations for homecoming this...
Joy ride turns scary for three Vermilion Parish teenagers
They get robbed after getting stuck in sugar cane field. What started out as joy ride in a sugar cane field, turned into a scary ordeal for three teenagers in Vermilion Parish. According to Eddie Langlinais, Public Information Officer, and Violent Crimes Task Force Director for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s...
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Abbeville High School receives active shooter hoax phone call
Other schools throughout state also received phone calls. Around 12:20 on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department received a phone call about an active at Abbeville High School. The complaint was deemed false, and the source is being investigated. Abbeville High was placed on lockdown for about two hours. School buses...
