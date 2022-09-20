Read full article on original website
'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws
AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
Out-of-state donors influence Texas Governor race
AUSTIN, Texas - A fundraiser is being held in New York City for Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke. The fundraiser is being hosted by celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Attendees can either buy a sponsored ticket for $5,000 or co-host the event with a $10,000 purchase.
Texas barbecue restaurant owners talk about back wages
Black's Barbecue owners Barrett Black and Kent Black talk about the U.S. Department of Labor announcing that it has recovered more than $230,000 in back wages for more than 274 workers employed by the company. (Video courtesy The Original Black's BBQ)
Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report
A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for killing woman in domestic dispute
FORT HOOD, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier was charged with murder for killing a woman in a domestic dispute in Killeen, police said. Killeen police said on Sept. 19, around 7:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. A preliminary...
