NBC News

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
Android Authority

How to increase internet speed on your Wi-Fi router

If you pay a premium for high-speed internet, you want to get your money's worth. Wi-Fi is an incredible convenience. It doesn’t just let us use phones and tablets to their full potential. It has freed up home design and expanded its options. This includes smart TVs that don’t need an Ethernet cable snaking through walls, home security devices we can install ourselves, and lighting options that just were not possible before. Given how many devices depend on the same connection, everyone should know how to increase internet speed on their Wi-Fi router.
thebossmagazine.com

How to Stay Safe and Private on the Internet

In times like these, where privacy and anonymity on the internet are pretty much non-existent,. VPN sales are breaking records left and right. A VPN allows you to browse the internet completely privately and anonymously. Even for the internet provider, getting a grip on your data is hard when using a VPN. If you are someone who values privacy and anonymity, not having a VPN doesn’t make sense. Also, using tools like privacy browsers can help you a lot in the war of data selling and cookie tracking.
Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
CNET

Protect Your Home Wi-Fi Network From Hackers. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. Just last year, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion, and while phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also a significant factor. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by a little home network security.
CNET

Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Steam to Download Files From the Internet

Steam is a huge gaming platform, and the download manager for games is robust and fast. Did you know you can re-purpose Steam's download manager to download anything through a URL?. Let's have a look at this feature. Enable Steam Client Console. All of this is done via the Steam...
CNET

Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
technewstoday.com

How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade

There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
CNET

SurfShark's Back to School VPN Sale Offers Huge Savings and 3 Months Free

These days there are a lot of virtual private network providers to choose from, so how do you know you're getting service from a good one? We spend a lot of time testing VPN providers across a variety of variables -- including speed, security and privacy -- and compiling our list of the best VPN services. One of our favorites is deeply discounted right now: You can get 27 months of Surfshark access for $59.76, which breaks down to a mere $2.21 a month (and there are three free months included). This is easily one of the best VPN deals available to buy right now, so take advantage of this offer while you can.
Android Authority

A Synology NAS drive was the missing link in my home security system

The perfect middle-ground for managing security camera feeds. Security camera footage is only as good as what you can do with it. Most cloud-connected cameras offer motion detection-based clips and, in some cases, a few extra days of recording locked behind a subscription service. Usually, if you need additional features or long-term video retention, the best go-to solution is an IP camera paired up with a network video recorder to store videos on a hard drive. However, there’s a better way to do this.
NEWSBTC

New Privacy coin Crypton – Accepted in 1800+ online stores/communities worldwide. The most confidential payment method on the internet today.

It is specifically developed to combat online tracking and ensure the privacy of financial transactions. Shopping with Utopia, one of the most confidential online payment methods with over 1800+ online stores. Now available to the online community worldwide. The unique blockchain developed over 9 years and launched in 2019 made...
Engadget

Save your favorite internet content for $40 with Offcloud

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. With streaming services and websites readily accessible, you might think there’s little reason to download media like music, podcasts, movies and short videos to your devices. However, . So if you’re planning a trip or outlasting a network outage but still need your digital content fix, you can prepare in advance with Offcloud.
TechRadar

Windows 11 now has much better protection against brute-force attacks

Microsoft’s SMB server service on Windows 11 has been given an update aimed at making it better at defending against brute-force attacks. In the operating system’s latest Windows 11 2022 update, the Insider Preview Build 25206, recently pushed to the Dev Channel, SMB authentication rate limiter is enabled by default.
laptopmag.com

2K customer support has been hacked: Reset your passwords now!

2K Games' customer support account was breached by an unauthorized third party that illegally accessed its credentials. A vendor that assists users on 2K's platforms was forced to send some customers a link that could compromise their email accounts, account passwords, banking, and more. 2K Support sent out a tweet...
