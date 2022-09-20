ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Free admission for first 500 people during Meijer Day at NEW Zoo

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating Meijer Day at the Zoo with free admission. According to staff, the first 500 guests will receive free admission to the zoo thanks to Meijer, which will also be providing special giveaways (while supplies last). What...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
discoverwisconsin.com

A Weekend Getaway in Calumet County

Calumet County is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway and has so much in store for you or your entire family! See what the entire county has to offer and go on the barn quilt tour, make tons of memories while having fun on the numerous farms, and enjoy amazing meals during your stay. Let’s dive into what Calumet County has in store for the perfect weekend getaway!
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Ashwaubenon, WI
Entertainment
WFRV Local 5

Last football game played at Shattuck Field after 90 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you grew up in Neenah, you likely have a memory of playing or watching football at Shattuck Field.  The field first began hosting football games in 1932 and 90 years later it hosted its last game on Tuesday night. The first game was Sept. 20, 2022, and Neenah defeated De […]
NEENAH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Christmas#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Holidays Around The World#Reschcenter Com
cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

Week 6 High School Football Primer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is here, which means conference races are getting interesting as teams either stay as a contender or leave as a pretender. There are four games that stand out this week, including two in the North Eastern Conference, which...
DE PERE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
cw14online.com

FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency water repair slowing traffic in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A valve that controls water service to a property on High Avenue in Oshkosh has failed, leading to an emergency repair. Officials say that the property, 1118 High Avenue, is also part of an area that is being used as a detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is being reconstructed.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisconsinlife.org

A passion for peonies transforms Wisconsin dairy farm

In rural Shawano County family farms still dot the landscape, but on one farm a unique crop has taken root. Lee Mielke is retired so to speak, “You hear a lot of stories that where people retiring from dairy farming, and they didn’t have nothing to do.” So, in “retirement” he transformed his dairy farm into one of the most picturesque flower fields in Wisconsin.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

It’s Official – Jakum’s Hall Building Will Be No More

A building well-known to Sheboyganites for over 100 years is coming down. On Monday night the Sheboygan Common Council approved entry into a contract with Scott’s Excavating Inc. for the demolition and site restoration of the former Jakum’s Hall on North 15th Street. The building dates back to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy