Calumet County is the ideal destination for a weekend getaway and has so much in store for you or your entire family! See what the entire county has to offer and go on the barn quilt tour, make tons of memories while having fun on the numerous farms, and enjoy amazing meals during your stay. Let’s dive into what Calumet County has in store for the perfect weekend getaway!

CALUMET COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO