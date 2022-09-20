The decline in Bitcoin prices weighed on HUT stock. Meanwhile, HUT stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that the recovery could take more time. The stock of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)(TSE:HUT) has fallen along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Shares of this Bitcoin mining company have dropped nearly 77% year-to-date. Furthermore, with an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks and uncertainty over Bitcoin prices, recovery in HUT stock remains a far cry.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO