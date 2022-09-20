ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
Fall Fest returns to Morgan's Pier for 8th season

One of Philadelphia’s largest and longest running fall festivals is back! Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, October 29, 2022. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland, with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by before the fest opens tomorrow. You’ll want to check it out! Free cover with food and drink purchase, select events are ticketed. Visit www.morganspier.com for additional info.
South Philly Review

South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
CLASSIX 107.9

Michelle Obama Live in Philly! [Get Exclusive Tickets Here]

Michelle Obama is bringing The Light We Carry Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Friday, November 18, 2022, and wants to make sure her fans have access to tickets. Click Here for Verified Fan Registration. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Registration closes on Monday, September 26 @ […]
94.5 PST

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
howafrica.com

Judith Jamison, Renowned Ballet Dancer and Choreographer

Judith Jamison is known for her work as a ballet dancer, artistic director, and choreographer. She served as the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Jamison was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was her father who taught her to play the piano and the violin.
VISTA.Today

Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
mainlinetoday.com

The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion's Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
VILLANOVA, PA

