Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
Related
PhillyBite
Iconic Philadelphia Foods for Your Bucket List
Philadelphia is known for its diverse food scene, and one way to experience the best of it is to try some of its classic dishes. You can eat the famous cannoli, DiNic's roast pork, and Wooder ice cream or explore the city's ethnic food scene and sample some of its iconic foods.
allaccess.com
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell
IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Brewbound.com
A New Tavern For King Of Prussia
KOP Diner Morphing into the KOP Tavern and Opening with New Chef, New Menu, Pool Leagues and a Game Room on September 13th. The King of Prussia Tavern, formally known as the KOP Tavern, is opening on Tuesday, September 13th with a new chef, a new menu, and a new game room under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Waller. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. to celebrate the launch of the revamped restaurant located at 128 Town Center Road in King of Prussia, PA (formerly Michael’s Delicatessen).
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
phillygrub.blog
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Fall Fest returns to Morgan’s Pier for 8th season
One of Philadelphia’s largest and longest running fall festivals is back! Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, October 29, 2022. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland, with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by before the fest opens tomorrow. You’ll want to check it out! Free cover with food and drink purchase, select events are ticketed. Visit www.morganspier.com for additional info.
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Fishtown Fall Festivale set to take over Frankford Avenue
Fishtown’s largest street festival is arriving this weekend, Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. This red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors. This year’s festivities include an expanded kids’ corner, carnival game, local celebrity dunk tank, and three DJ stages. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a look at what you can expect. For more information, visit https://www.fishtownfeastivale.com/ and follow @fishtownfestivale.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Temple graduate shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia
Everett Beauregard, a Temple University graduate with plans to start his MBA in the winter, was fatally shot in the neck while running from an attempted robbery in Philadelphia. Beauregard, 23, is survived by his mother, father, sister and extended family members throughout Pennsylvania and New England.
phl17.com
Teen boy last seen in South Philadelphia after midnight
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Zachary Mosbahi was last seen on the 2600 block of South 8th Street around 12:26 am. Mosbahi was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
phl17.com
Man, woman wanted for robbing a Germantown Rita’s Water Ice store at gunpoint
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for two individuals who robbed a Rita’s Water Ice store in the city’s Germantown section. The incident happened on September 4 2022, at 5815 Wayne Avenue around 5:30 pm,. According to police, a black BMW pulled behind an unknown woman when she approached...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Comments / 0