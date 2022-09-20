PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO