Philadelphia, PA

Iconic Philadelphia Foods for Your Bucket List

Philadelphia is known for its diverse food scene, and one way to experience the best of it is to try some of its classic dishes. You can eat the famous cannoli, DiNic's roast pork, and Wooder ice cream or explore the city's ethnic food scene and sample some of its iconic foods.
WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
A New Tavern For King Of Prussia

KOP Diner Morphing into the KOP Tavern and Opening with New Chef, New Menu, Pool Leagues and a Game Room on September 13th. The King of Prussia Tavern, formally known as the KOP Tavern, is opening on Tuesday, September 13th with a new chef, a new menu, and a new game room under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Waller. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. to celebrate the launch of the revamped restaurant located at 128 Town Center Road in King of Prussia, PA (formerly Michael’s Delicatessen).
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia

Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Fall Fest returns to Morgan’s Pier for 8th season

One of Philadelphia’s largest and longest running fall festivals is back! Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, October 29, 2022. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland, with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by before the fest opens tomorrow. You’ll want to check it out! Free cover with food and drink purchase, select events are ticketed. Visit www.morganspier.com for additional info.
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee

This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
Fishtown Fall Festivale set to take over Frankford Avenue

Fishtown’s largest street festival is arriving this weekend, Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, along Frankford Avenue, from Girard to Oxford. This red hot dining district will build upon the success of the former Fishtown FeastivALE with a new focus on all things delicious. The event will showcase top food and drink from over 20 Fishtown favorite restaurants and bars, plus 100+ retail stores and other vendors. This year’s festivities include an expanded kids’ corner, carnival game, local celebrity dunk tank, and three DJ stages. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a look at what you can expect. For more information, visit https://www.fishtownfeastivale.com/ and follow @fishtownfestivale.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Teen boy last seen in South Philadelphia after midnight

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Zachary Mosbahi was last seen on the 2600 block of South 8th Street around 12:26 am. Mosbahi was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt with black...
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
