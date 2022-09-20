ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
marinmommies.com

The Blue Angels Return to San Francisco for Fleet Week 2022!

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released. Come and celebrate the men and women who serve in our country’s Navy and Marine Corps at San Francisco Fleet Week 2022! Fleet Week features a variety of events, including a parade of ships, an air show, live music, ship tours, and of course exciting performances by the Navy’s popular Blue Angels precision flying team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Humpback Whales#Environment Protection#Linus Travel#Blue Whales#Linus Business#Business Environment#Ports#Noaa#U S Coast Guard
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
csun.edu

Heat dome creates record-breaking temperatures across Southern California

Southern California has experienced extreme heat as of late August, including temperatures as high as 110 throughout Los Angeles. Due to the recent dry heat, Southern California has experienced various brush fires. On Aug. 31, the Route Fire in Castaic spread over 5,000 acres along Interstate 5. Sections of the I-5 were also closed temporarily. In response to the Route Fire, CSUN Department of Police Services notified students via email on Sept. 1.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy