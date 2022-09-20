With Iowa’s 529 program struggling and current treasurer silent about IRS, GOP’s Smith is ready to unseat incumbent

Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
KCCI.com
Get the facts: Fact-checking the first campaign ads in Iowa Attorney General race
DES MOINES, Iowa — The general election is on Nov. 8 in Iowa. During the election, Iowans will have the chance to vote on the next attorney general. The nation's longest serving attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller, is being challenged by Republican candidate Brenna Bird. Bird launched her first...
KCRG.com
Iowans sound off on proposed carbon capture pipeline
The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
Hundreds of Thousands of Iowans Eligible For Student Loan Relief
When President Biden announced the student loan debt forgiveness program earlier this year, many college students and graduates were happy that they were going to get at least a little relief from crippling levels of student debt. Now, new data released by the White House shows just how many college students in Iowa are eligible to have a portion of their student debt forgiven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’
A central Iowa bank has told a federal judge that the proposed new owner of an Iowa nursing home chain has left the elderly residents of those facilities in a “precarious position.” Lincoln Savings Bank of Clive is asking the judge for the authority to subpoena records tied to the planned sale of Iowa’s QHC […] The post Bank tells judge that Iowa nursing home residents are in a ‘precarious position’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
iowa.media
Gov. Reynolds vows school choice will pass next session, hammers on education and freedom at IFFC
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds focused much of her speech Saturday at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Fall Supper on education and freedom. She even predicted that her efforts to deliver expanded school choice through Education Savings Accounts will become a reality in 2023. “When you think about faith...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Iowa Bankers Association announces 2022-23 leadership
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 21, 2022) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2022-23 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 18-20 in Des Moines. Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:. Matt...
Candidates For Governor Have Different Views On School Choice Plan
(Des Moines, IA) — Republican Governor Kim Reynolds will expand her school choice plan for parents who want to send their children to a private K-through-12 school. Reynolds said during a weekend appearance at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event, she says that you should have the right to place your child in an environment where they can thrive. She says that should not just be for families that have the financial resources. Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear says the priority should be to fully fund public schools with public dollars. DeJear made her comments during a weekend speech at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry.
KCCI.com
Iowa Republicans call on Franken to release accuser from non-disclosure agreement
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken deniesallegations that he assaulted a former campaign staffer, Iowa Republicans are calling for the alleged victim to be able to share her story. Former Franken campaign staffer Kimberley Strope-Boggus filed a police report in April detailing allegations...
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa State Daily
Abortion laws in Iowa subject to change with upcoming election
Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy remains intact while Gov. Kim Reynolds pursues further restrictions in the courts. Reynolds plans to urge the Iowa Courts to hear her case regarding the creation of a fetal heartbeat law in Iowa, which would ban abortions after six weeks when a fetal hearbeat can be detected, according to a June 28 press release by her press team.
KCRG.com
Iowa giving away $10,000 for college savings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is College Savings Month, and Iowa is highlighting the importance of planning ahead with a $10,000 giveaway. One winner will receive money in the form of a newly established College Savings Iowa (CSI) 529 account or the deposit of money into an existing CSI account.
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks
A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0