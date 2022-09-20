ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Immaculata Symphony Kicks Off 2022-2023 Season with Outdoor Concert

Image via Immaculata University. TheImmaculata Symphony begins their 2022-2023 season with an outdoor concert to take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Gabriele Library Courtyard at 3 PM. The Immaculata Symphony is a university-community organization, with a long and outstanding tradition that goes back to the university’s founding in 1920.
Slipped Disc

Death of revered Juilliard bassist, 77

The death is being mourned of Wolfgang Güttler, long-serving principal double bass of the SWR SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg and a regular masterclass teacher at Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music. Born in Kronstadt, Romania, of German and Romanian parents, he started out in the the Cluj...
