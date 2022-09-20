Tulsa City-County Library offers young writers the chance to get published through the Spooky Story Contest

Read full article on original website
I Think I’m Getting Banned Books at My Office! Celebrating Banned Books Week, Sept. 18-24
Publishers send me children’s books as well as middle grade and YA books to review. If you read TulsaKids, you know that in the almost 30 years since I’ve been editor, I have had a librarian from the Tulsa City-County Library write the Books column. In fact, it was one of the first decisions I made regarding content for the magazine. I appreciate TCCL’s contributions over the years and hope we continue to have a wonderful relationship.
Participating in the 918 Day Scavenger Hunt!
This past weekend, Joss and I represented TulsaKids in the 918 Day Scavenger Hunt! Our team of four also included TulsaKids blogger Kristi Roe Owen and her son Arthur. This is something I’d been thinking about participating in for the last 3 years or so, and we finally did it!
