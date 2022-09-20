Tulsa City-County Library offers young writers the chance to get published through the Spooky Story Contest

Publishers send me children’s books as well as middle grade and YA books to review. If you read TulsaKids, you know that in the almost 30 years since I’ve been editor, I have had a librarian from the Tulsa City-County Library write the Books column. In fact, it was one of the first decisions I made regarding content for the magazine. I appreciate TCCL’s contributions over the years and hope we continue to have a wonderful relationship.

TULSA, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO